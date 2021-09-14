California parents of five children die a week away from COVID





Husband of a Southern California nurse who died of complications COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) He died more than two weeks ago after fighting his own illness, leaving behind five young children, including a newborn girl. Yucaipa’s Daniel Mathias died Thursday, the family said KTLA-TV.. Daniel’s sister-in-law, Terry Serry, told the station, “No one knows who loved their children as much as they did. They made sure they were talking to them every day.” .. “I want them to know how much they are loved, and I want them to know how much their parents love them.” Daniel and his wife, Davie, were admitted to the hospital’s intensive care unit every few days last month after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Eight days before Davie Mathias died, a doctor gave birth to the couple’s daughter. The family said they had symptoms after going to the beach or indoor water park with the family at the end of July. Mathias’ brother von Serie went to San Bernardino San last month and his sister Not vaccinated She was pregnant with COVID-19 and hesitated to be shot. (CDC is Vaccines are safe during pregnancy.. He said she was a nurse in the delivery ward of the Kaiser Fontana Medical Center and worked throughout the pandemic. Serry didn’t know if her brother-in-law was vaccinated. Daniel Mathias was a junior high school math teacher in the Rialto Unified School District, said Saida Jaffli, a school district spokeswoman. “He was remembered as a caring, kind-hearted, fun, and generous teacher at Jehuu Middle School, but he was also a devoted family man,” the district said in a statement. According to the family, the children of the couple under the age of 7 take care of their grandparents. according to GoFundMe page Parents prepared for the family were intubated and treated in the hospital intensive care unit “for the Delta Variant.” This page has raised over $ 200,000 by Monday morning.

