BCCOVID-19 Pandemic Update | British Columbia News

As of Monday, September 13, 2021, 85.8% (3,978,624) of qualified individuals aged 12 and over in British Columbia received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 78.4% (3,632,547) received the second dose. increase.

In addition, 86.4% (3,737,364) of eligible adults in British Columbia received the first dose and 79.3% (3,428,060) received the second dose.

In three days, BC reported 1,984 new cases of COVID-19, with a total of 175,142 cases reported in the state.

September 10-11: 823 new cases

September 11-12: 641 new cases

September 12-13: 520 new cases

Note: Due to delayed data updates, the total and number of new cases are tentative and will be confirmed as soon as they are confirmed.

There were 5,825 COVID-19 activity cases in the state, and 167,078 people who tested positive recovered. Of the active cases, 278 are hospitalized and 139 are in the intensive care unit. The rest are self-quarantining and recovering at home.

Note: The number of intensive care units is a subset of the total within the hospital. They do not add to the number of people in the hospital.

The new / active cases are:

Fraser Health’s 609 new cases Total number of active cases: 1,711

319 new cases in Vancouver coastal health

Interior Health 542 New Case Total number of active cases: 1,618

294 new cases of Northern Health

220 new cases of Island Health

No new cases for people living outside Canada

In the last 72 hours, nine new deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 1,865.

The new dead are:

Fraser Health: 3

Vancouver Coastal Health: One

Interior Health: 3

Island Health: 2

There were two new medical facility outbreaks at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (Interior Health) and Opal by Element (Vancouver Coastal Health), for a total of 24 outbreaks, including:

Long Term Care: North Crest Care Center, Menno Home (Fraser Health), Arbut Scare Center, Block Furni, Louis Briar Home and Hospital, Opal by Element (Vancouver Coastal Health), Village at Milk Creek – 2nd Floor, Cotton Woods Care Center , Vancouver Care Center, Spring Valley Care Center, Kamloops Senior Village, Hillside Village, Westside Hamlet, Joseph Creek Care Village (Interior Health), Sunset Lodge (Island Health), Jubilee Lodge (Northern Health)

Acute Care: Chilliwack General Hospital (Fraser Health), Fort St. John Hospital (Northern Health), Cootenai Boundary Regional Hospital (Interior Health)

Independent Living or Independent Living: Nicola Meadows, David Lloyd Jones, Sunpoint Village, Hardy View Lodge, Rose Woods Village (Interior Health)

From September 3 to 9, fully unvaccinated people accounted for 77.8% of cases, from August 27 to September. 9 They accounted for 86.2% of hospitalizations.

Last week’s case (September 3-9) – total 4,779

Unvaccinated: 3,305 (69.2%)

Partial vaccination: 411 (8.6%)

Complete vaccination: 1,063 (22.2%)

Inpatients for the last 2 weeks (August 27-September 9) – Total 348

Unvaccinated: 282 (81.0%)

Partial vaccination: 18 (5.2%)

Complete vaccination: 48 (13.8%)

Last week, the number of cases per 100,000 age-adjusted population (September 3-9)

Unvaccinated: 306.3

Partial vaccination: 92.9

Complete vaccination: 27.4

Cases hospitalized per 100,000 population for the past two weeks after age adjustment (August 27-September 9)

Unvaccinated: 38.4

Partial vaccination: 7.0

Complete vaccination: 1.1

After considering age, unvaccinated people are 34.2 times more likely to be hospitalized than fully vaccinated people.

Since December 2020, the state has been receiving 7,618,453 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.

