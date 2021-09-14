According to a group of pediatricians, cases of Child Covid-19 have increased by nearly 240% since July.





This group reported 243,373 new cases among children in the past week. This is a decrease from 251,781 reports last week, but an increase of about 240% from early July, when children accounted for 71,726 cases.

“After the decline in early summer, the number of child cases has increased exponentially to nearly 500,000 in the last two weeks,” AAP said in a statement.

As of Thursday, a total of about 5.3 million children tested positive for Covid-19, and children now account for 29% of all reported cases nationwide, according to AAP.

Authorities discuss when children’s vaccines are ready As of Monday, 63% of the US eligible population (aged 12+) was fully vaccinated, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Health professionals and officials aim to inoculate the majority of the population. President Joe Biden Announced new vaccine requirements There was praise and criticism last week. The new requirements include the obligation to require vaccinations or regular employee inspections for companies with more than 100 employees. According to Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a director of Pfizer and a former member of the Food and Drug Administration, parents may have a vaccine for their children by Halloween. He told CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday that Pfizer plans to provide the FDA with data on vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 by the end of September. “The FDA says it will take weeks instead of months to decide whether to vaccinate children between the ages of 5 and 11. I interpret it as probably 4 weeks, probably 6 weeks. “I will,” said Gottlieb. .. However, CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said on Monday that public health agencies are urgently working on a Covid-19 vaccine for infants who want to be ready by the end of the year. Meanwhile, the FDA warned parents not to compete to vaccinate their children before approval by the authorities. “Children are not small adults. Questions that may be addressed in pediatric vaccine trials may require different doses or different strengths of vaccines already used in adults, the FDA said in a statement on Friday. It may be included. “ Children are less likely to die of Covid-19 Children are much less likely to get a serious illness or die from Covid-19 than adults. In states reporting hospitalizations by age, children make up 1.6% to 4% of patients admitted with Covid-19. Among the states reporting age-specific deaths, children account for less than 0.27% of deaths. Seven states report zero child deaths. As of Sunday, the CDC reported 523 deaths among people under the age of 18 in the United States. Early teens and teens have the lowest Covid-19 vaccination rates of any age group.

CNN’s Jacqueline Howard and Madeline Holcombe contributed to this report.

