Health
2.4% of Coloradans have already taken COVID-19 booster shots
At a press conference on Monday, Governor Police announced that 2.4% of Coloradans had received a COVID-19 booster shot.
Denver-Colorado Governor Jared Polis (D-Colorado) said Monday that 2.4% of Colorado received a COVID-19 booster shot.
Police attended the news conference with Scott Bookman, Colorado’s COVID-19 Incident Commander, and COVID-19 Vaccination Senior Advisor, Colorado National Guard Lieutenant Jamie Peeper.
Police said it was ready to launch a booster shot campaign next week once the state was approved. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) And that Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Before that. Pfizer is reported to be approved by the first September 20 deadline announced by President Joe Biden. However, Moderna can be delayed due to lack of data.
Regarding what the people who received Johnson & Johnson (J & J) should do, Police said it was up to the FDA to decide.
On Monday, Police shared his dissatisfaction with the lack of guidance the agency gave to J & J vaccine recipients.
“They need to get off the back and provide that guidance,” Police said. “Many people who received it have started their own two vaccine courses, Pfizer and Moderna, but this is also hampered by the lack of guidance. Therefore, they do it. You need to do.”
> See the full press conference on Monday below.
Bookman said the state spent months preparing to launch a booster campaign.
“We really want to make sure that every Colorado person can get this booster when it’s time to get it,” Bookman said.
Lieutenant Colonel Jamie Peeper, senior adviser to COVID-19 vaccination at the Corona National Guard, said the CDC estimates that 75% of those who get a second shot will get a booster. Colorado leaders are planning more to aim for a third shot.
Mr Peeper said the state has a sufficient number of shots. Expected booster demand is far less than what the state can offer.
Police added that in the first few weeks it could be a bit difficult to find booster shots that only Pfizer boosters could approve, but once Moderna boosters are approved, they will find booster shots. Should be easy.
“We want to show that we are generally ready,” Police said. “It will be a little difficult for a week or two, but I wouldn’t be surprised. [to find a shot].. “
But as Police emphasized on Monday that the state was ready for the campaign.
A group of international scientists said COVID-19 booster shots are not needed yet.
The opinion piece was published in The Lancet Medical Journal. It talked about a fierce scientific debate about who should take it and when. Among the authors were Marion Gruber and Phil Kraus. These are two FDA regulators who recently announced their resignation this fall.
Police did not hesitate when asked about his view on this issue.
“First of all, we can celebrate the news that Marion Gruber and Phil Kraus have disgraced the FDA because of unnecessary delays in boosters,” he said. “They have blood in their hands and there are thousands of Americans dying today due to delays in booster shots.”
The governor emphasized to save lives, the FDA needed to approve booster shots as soon as possible.
FDA will meet on Friday Discuss the application of Pfizer to COVID-19 boosters.
Police said on friday All 75% of all Colorado ages 12 and older receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Bookman said Friday that there are less than 200 ICU beds available in Colorado. Bookman added that hospitalizations in Colorado have exceeded the numbers since the first wave of spring 2020.
As of Friday, there were 902 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state. This is the second highest peak so far for COVID-19 patients in all waves of the pandemic.
“The unvaccinated burden in our hospitals is serious and affects all coronadans. Vaccinated people receive the same level of care as they would have had fewer COVID hospitalizations. It’s hard work, “Bookman said.
