Health experts recommend COVID-19 antibody treatment





Columbia, Missouri (KMIZ) Health experts recommend monoclonal antibody treatment for people diagnosed with COVID-19 cases that do not require hospitalization. Treatment works to prevent hospitalization and should be given to patients with mild to moderate symptoms, officials say. The Biden administration says the treatment is 70% effective for unvaccinated individuals. Monoclonal therapies are being used more and more throughout the United States as delta variants spread rapidly. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services last month announced that it would expand the state-owned site where treatment is available through a $ 15 million contract. These sites include Pettis County sites. Dr. Christopher Sampson and MU Healthcare doctors recommend treatment for all qualified people. “Monclonal antibodies are antibodies that are made in the laboratory and given by injection and help fight infections by directly attacking certain things, whether viruses or bacteria,” Sampson said. I have. According to Sampson, this treatment is not for everyone. “If you need to be hospitalized, or if you need something like oxygen, monoclonal antibodies are not suitable,” says Sampson. Patients who are considered to be at high risk, such as those with a suppressed immune system or diabetes, or the elderly, may be eligible for treatment. Sampson said side effects and symptoms are rare and the treatment is very effective. “While any infusion or dosing can always cause the reaction that is the reason for it to be done in the hospital setting you can observe, so far the patient’s suffering and side effects have been very unresponsive,” Sampson said. Said. Patients receiving antibody treatment only need one injection and the process lasts about 20 minutes. Boon Health, MU Healthcare, SSM Health St. Mary’s, Lake Regional Hospital and Capital Regional provide treatment.

