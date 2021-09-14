Health officials urge the public to be vaccinated against the flu when the flu season begins. WJHL





Johnson City, Tennessee (WJHL) – As the flu season begins, health officials and local vaccinated people have emphasized flu vaccination to prevent further tension in already packed hospitals. Jamie Swift, Chief Infection Prevention Officer at Ballad Health, said the best time to get the vaccine is now. Anyone over 6 years old can use it. People over the age of 65 can be vaccinated with high doses for more protection. “September-October is the ideal time to get the flu vaccine,” Swift said. The last flu season was relatively mild compared to two years ago. In the first week of January 2020, before the pandemic, the Tennessee Department of Health reported 4,948 patients with influenza-like illness. In the first week of 2021, the department reported only 887 cases of influenza-like illness. This is what doctors contribute to extensive masking and social distance measurements. “It feels like the beam of light has disappeared:” Teammates, coaches, and principals remember Tennessee High School student athletes.

The latest data for the week of August 8 show 1,243 patients with flu-like illness. Dr. Brian Enriquez of the Holston Medical Group said influenza vaccination is of utmost importance as it may reduce the number of inpatients in local hospitals. “It may hopefully make you avoid the hospital, and you don’t strain the already limited resources there,” Enriquez said. “Influenza makes it very easy to stay in the hospital.” Navigating this flu season can be difficult because influenza and COVID-19 share several symptoms such as cough, malaise, pain, and congestion. The local broadcaster Tim Cable was reminded by his wife:’There is a lot of bad news in the world. And he wanted to bring good. ”

Dr. Jacob Cox, a pharmacist at Mooney’s Pharmacy, said it was time to take a COVID test if these symptoms occurred but fever and loss of taste and smell were observed. However, if the test returns negative, you should have a quick influenza streptococcal pharyngeal test because you can get treatment quickly. “People with immunodeficiency or older can start treatment because they want it done,” Cox said. According to Cox, the decline in the flu epidemic last year has reduced the number of people vaccinated against the flu. “In fact, influenza vaccinations have decreased since last year,” Cox said. “This year, we are hoping that these protocols, which were being implemented by the government, will be abolished and will be restored.” According to Cox, Mooney ordered more flu shots this season than last year. A local teenager was released from the hospital after using a ventilator for 44 days

Getting a quick flu test is quick and easy. It can be used not only by some pharmacies but also by family doctors. It can also be obtained in combination with the COVID test, according to Enriquez. “You can test both with one swab,” Enriquez said. “It is not uncommon to consider both illnesses because there are so many overlapping symptoms.” If you choose to get the vaccine, unvaccinated people don’t have to wait between getting the COVID vaccine and getting the flu shot, Swift said. She said individuals could start taking COVID shots and be vaccinated against the flu on the same schedule.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wjhl.com/local-coronavirus-coverage/health-officials-urge-public-to-get-influenza-shots-as-flu-season-gets-underway/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos