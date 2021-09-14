Winnebago County COVID cases increased by 607 this week





Illinois reported that there were far fewer cases of coronavirus during the week ending Sunday, adding 26,062 new cases. This is a 14% reduction from the previous week’s aggregate of 30,319 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Illinois is ranked 38th among the fastest coronavirus spreads per capita, according to a USA TODAY network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. Last week, cases of coronavirus in the United States decreased by 11.9% from the previous week, and 1,010,209 cases were reported. With 3.81% of the country’s population, Illinois had 2.58% of the country’s case last week. Nationwide, 19 states had more cases in the most recent week than in the previous week. Some governments may have delayed reporting during Labor Day holidays, and people who would normally have been tested may not have been tested at that time. Weekly comparisons may be inaccurate. Winnebago County reported 607 cases and one death last week. A week ago, 657 cases and 3 deaths were reported. Throughout the pandemic, 37,991 cases and 536 deaths have been reported. Boone County reported 133 cases and 0 deaths last week. A week ago, it reported 98 cases and zero deaths. Through the pandemic, 7,469 cases and 81 deaths have been reported. Ogle County reported 153 cases and one death last week. A week ago, it reported 149 cases and zero deaths. Through the pandemic, 6,900 cases and 85 deaths have been reported. Throughout Illinois, cases decreased in 76 counties, the most in Cook County, from 7,762 a week ago to 6,787. In Lake County, 1,338 to 1,000 cases. In DuPage County, there are 1,656 to 1,345 cases. >> See how your community has progressed in recent cases of coronavirus Illinois ranks 15th in the state, with at least one vaccination, with 67.1% of its population vaccinated at least partially. The national percentage is 63.1%, as shown by USA TODAY analysis of CDC data. The most used Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in the United States should be given twice at intervals of several weeks. In the week ending Sunday, Illinois reported 173,075 vaccinations, including 87,091 initial doses. Last week, the state received 230,489 vaccinations, including 89,167 initial doses. Overall, Illinois reported a total of 14,928,714 doses. Within Illinois, the worst weekly outbreak per person was white county, with 1,248 cases per 100,000 people per week. Hamilton County has 1,084 people. And Saline County is 1,051. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, high-level community infections start at 100 per 100,000 people per week. Overall, the newest case was added in Cook County, with 6,787 cases. DuPage County, 1,345 cases. Will County has 1,268 people. Weekly cases increased in 24 counties from the previous week. The worst increase from last week’s pace was in the counties of Effingham, Decalve and Boone. In Illinois, 194 people were reported dead from COVID-19 during the week ending Sunday. The week before that, 178 people were reported dead. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,564,386 people have been coronavirus-positive and 26,694 have died from the disease in Illinois, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. In the United States, 40,955,201 are positive and 659,970 are dead. >> Follow up cases of coronavirus across the United States USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Wednesday, September 8. COVID patients who may have been hospitalized in the state: Last week: 3,955

Week before: 4,191

4 weeks ago: 3,404 COVID patients who may have been hospitalized in Japan: Last week: 121,201

Week before: 128,256

4 weeks ago: 111,242 USA TODAY Network publishes a localized version of this story on news sites nationwide, generated using data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If you have any questions about your data or story, please contact Mike Stucka. [email protected]..

