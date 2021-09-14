Health
Britain approves 12-15 seconds vaccine and aims to avoid blockade
London – The UK decided on Monday to follow other countries in providing the coronavirus vaccine to children over the age of 12.
Some of the “toolkits” to control COVID-19 infections this fall and winter, announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a press conference on Tuesday, are to vaccinate children and to adults at risk. It is a booster shot.
On Monday, Chief Medical Officers of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland gave Pfizer / BioNTech vaccines to children ages 12-15, even though government vaccine advisors said there were only a few steps this month. Recommended multiple doses Health benefits.
Vaccine Minister Nadym Zahawi said the government has accepted the recommendation and will begin vaccination next week.
Other countries, including the United States, Canada, France and Italy, have already provided coronavirus vaccines to children over the age of 12, but the United Kingdom has postponed it. It currently immunizes people over the age of 16 and nearly 90% of eligible individuals are vaccinated at least once.
Earlier this month, the UK’s Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization said that children aged 12 to 15 with underlying health should be vaccinated. However, they did not support the deployment to healthy children at low risk of serious illness due to the virus, saying that the direct health benefits were insignificant.
However, he said there may be broader social factors to consider, such as education and children acting as a source of infection for more vulnerable groups.
The Chief Medical Officer said on Monday that vaccination would help children’s mental health by limiting the spread of the virus in schools and reducing disruption to education.
Chris Whitti, Chief Medical Officer of England, said vaccination of children is an “important and potentially useful additional tool” in the fight against the virus.
But he confirms that it is not a “obvious” decision on the barn door, but “it took time for people to reach this and weighed all the different factors to get this right.” Said that is appropriate.
Children are initially vaccinated once through school. The UK has not yet decided whether to give them a second dose.
Johnson’s conservative government wants widespread vaccination, rather than restriction, to curb COVID-19 infection during colder months when the respiratory virus spreads more easily.
The announcement of the new virus roadmap will come a year after Johnson resists the scientific advice to block the country. Due to the surge in cases of coronavirus, only U-turns were performed within a few weeks.
Today, the number of cases of the virus is ten times that of a year ago, but the vaccine protects many British people from serious illness. Still, more than 100 coronavirus deaths are recorded daily in the UK, and more than 8,000 are hospitalized with COVID-19. This is less than a quarter of the winter peak, but the number continues to grow.
Johnson is expected to say that the mask wear, telecommuting advice, and social distance rules that were lifted in July could come back as more incidents occur.
However, his conservative government has unexpectedly shelved plans to introduce vaccine passports in nightclubs and other crowded areas, resisting more stringent measures.
Health Minister Sajid Javid said on Sunday that the vaccine path, which was introduced in many European countries and will be launched in the UK at the end of September, is a “major invasion of people’s lives.” He said the government would keep the plan “reserve” but not proceed with it now.
Some experts claim a vaccine passport as a way to encourage young people to vaccinate, while others argue that convincing vaccination increases hesitation rather than encouraging vaccination. It states that there is a possibility. The bill was opposed by many in the entertainment industry as a nasty imposition and faced political resistance on the grounds of civil liberties from some conservative lawmakers and the opposition Liberal Democratic Party.
The government’s vaccine passport decision applies in the United Kingdom. Scotland, which has its own health policy, plans to introduce requirements for crowded venues next month.
Johnson is also likely to announce on Tuesday that the government will waive some of the emergency powers Congress has given after the pandemic began, including closures of businesses and schools, restrictions on gatherings, and detention of infected people.
