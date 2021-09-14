California couple died in Covid-Every five toddlers, including newborns, were orphaned every 19 weeks





They wiped the surface, took a shower after work, and delivered groceries, but still couldn’t stop the virus.

Davy Mathias, a delivery nurse in Southern California, was seven months pregnant with her fifth child when she was hospitalized for Covid-19 in early August. Daniel Mathias was also infected with the virus.

Doctors helped give birth to a newborn early with a Caesarean section while 37-year-old Davy Mathias was intubated, but she died before seeing the baby.

Daniel Mathias, 38, was being treated at the same hospital when she learned of her daughter’s birth. The nurse showed him a picture of the baby, but he died of a viral complication less than two weeks later, and the newborn girl had no parents or name.

When the hospital asked for the baby’s name, grandmother Terry Mathias, who is currently caring for her five children, told them: “Wait for her son to name her.” She hasn’t been named yet. For now, the family calls her a baby girl, as the hospital did. Grandmother explains death to young children Mathias told CNN on Monday that the couple had been unvaccinated and died on August 26 and September 9, respectively, leaving children between the ages of three and eight. “They didn’t want to be vaccinated-they planned it,” she said. She decided that this was a personal choice and that each one wanted to learn more about its safety before being inoculated. A recently retired former kindergarten teacher, Terry Mathias believes that his son and daughter-in-law were infected with the coronavirus after a recent family visit to an indoor water park as the last hurray before returning to school. Knowing about their death, Mathias was responsible for telling his grandchildren. According to Mathias, the eight-year-old boy and the five-year-old girl knew that their parents had died, but they don’t know if they knew they would never go home. The couple’s three-year-old daughter woke up on Thursday and told Mathias that she had a dream of her father returning from the hospital, but later learned that her father had died. When she heard the news, the toddler wept and reminded her grandmother of her dream. “I know babies, but sometimes our dreams don’t come true,” said Mathias. The couple sold their home before the pandemic Davie and Daniel Mathias sold their home just before the pandemic closed their normal lives, and the family lived with Daniel Mathias’ parents. Terry Mathias described her daughter-in-law as artistic and creative. She loved to immerse her children in crafts and activities, and often invited children from her neighborhood to the outside world. Her son, a junior high school math teacher, was what she called the “perfect man.” Mathias said he was always smiling and liked by everyone, especially as evidenced by the flood of support from the school community. “In my mind, I always thought he was the perfect boy. Seeing others feel the same, it feels like a verification,” she said. “They loved children more than anything else.” The family remains shocked by the sudden loss of Davie and Daniel Mathias. “We didn’t see it coming,” said Terry Mathias in tears. “Covid does not discriminate. It is the luck of a draw and can happen to anyone.”

