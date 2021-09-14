Health
Employees Need COVID-19 Vaccine Baptist | Local News
To protect patients and staff, Baptist Health Deacones Madisonville will either fully vaccinate all employees with COVID-19 or postpone medical or religious approval by October 31st. Requested to be submitted.
The hospital’s marketing and public relations director, Christie Quinn, asked staff to receive the first dose of the vaccine by Wednesday, but said there was no need to meet the deadline.
“Vaccination, like many other vaccination requirements we have for the safety of patients and staff, is a condition of employment,” she said.
She said anyone who was not fully vaccinated or had no medical or religious postponement by the October deadline would end. President Joe Biden announced on Friday plans to require all Medicare and Medicaid-funded healthcare workers to be fully vaccinated from COVID-19.
“If someone plans to stay in health care, vaccination is likely to be mandatory,” Quinn said.
As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the county, she said the hospital is closely monitoring staff for exposures that could lead to staff quarantine.
“This is very difficult for the rest of the staff,” Quinn said.
She said the number one concern for Baptist health was the number of critical care beds available to all patients, not just COVID patients.
As of Monday, there were 50 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, 13 of whom were in the emergency room, according to Quinn. Of those 50 COVID-19 patients, 7 are vaccinated and 43 are unvaccinated. At the CCU, one is vaccinated and twelve are unvaccinated. COVID-19 patients make up 40% of the hospital’s total patient population.
The Hopkins County Health Department posted on Facebook that seven Hopkins County residents died on the weekend due to COVID-19. According to the post, the youngest was in his early 40s, and several young “middle-aged, healthy, working adults” were also hospitalized with COVID-19.
Quinn said hospital emergency care and ER are experiencing a large number of patients in need of testing.
“Every morning, there are lines on the sidewalk while people wait. [the Urgent Care] To open, “she said. “We ask the general public to seek care in the right place for their symptoms and to bless the staff who are doing their best to provide care to everyone in need as soon as possible.”
She said the more people vaccinated against COVID-19, the fewer hospitalizations.
“It will take away the burden on our staff and give them a very needed and natural resting time,” Quinn said.
She says hospital staff have been dealing with the virus for nearly two years, and the best precautions against COVID-19 are “well-tested and proven” vaccines that are free and available to everyone over the age of 12. I added that. ..
“We shouldn’t experience these losses,” Quinn said. “Young children have lost their parents. It’s okay to change your mind and decide that it’s time to get vaccinated to protect yourself and others.”
She admitted a patient who had difficulty breathing and begging for the vaccine to the hospital, but said it was too late.
On Monday, the Ministry of Health posted information on booster doses on its Facebook page, stating that it has not been approved or recommended for COVID-19 booster doses.
“Current vaccines play a role in reducing infections and reducing hospitalization, ICU admission, and ventilation for vaccinated people,” the post said. “As soon as we receive the protocol from ACIP, we will notify the public immediately.”
The Ministry of Health encourages everyone to vaccinate themselves or through another vaccination agency.
To receive the COVID-19 vaccine from the Ministry of Health, call 270-821-5242 ext. 229.
..
Sources
2/ https://www.the-messenger.com/news/local/article_3ab6a152-e542-5c55-9e8d-d5fcab206622.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]