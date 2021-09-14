Number of cases, death and hospitalization





The number of COVID-19 cases per day reached 310 last week, and the number of hospitalizations in Shasta County reached a record high this month. Shasta County Public Health reported last week that 10 people died of COVID-19. Among them was a second county resident who died during a complete vaccination. Meanwhile, the health center is preparing to open a booster clinic that will open nationwide on September 20th. From September 13th to 19th, scroll down to see updates throughout the week. Monday: 11th person reports COVID death on 7th The woman in Shasta County is the eleventh woman reported to have died of COVID-19 in seven days. She was in her 70s, according to a statement published Monday by the Shasta County Health and Welfare Agency. According to HHSA, doctors and coroners announced that three other counties died of the virus on September 7, and seven more COVIDs died on Friday. COVID-19 in Shasta County This is the COVID number released by the Shasta County Health and Welfare Department on Monday. New cases: 453 from Friday to Sunday (140 males, 153 females and 160 genders have not yet been reported as of Monday morning)

Total number of cases since March 2020: 16,888 (7,807 men and 9,279 women)

New reported deaths: 1 person

Total deaths: 266

Hospitalization: 90; 23 in the intensive care unit

Active case: 788 New cases by age group: 0-12 years: 47

13-19 years old: 53

20-29 years old: 67

30-39 years old: 80

40-49 years old: 56

50-59 years: 53

60-69 years old: 45

70-79 years old: 29 years old

80-88 years: 11

89 years old and over: 5 years old

Unreported age: 7 Shasta County Weeks According to Shasta County Public Health, the totals and averages for the seven days from September 7th to 13th are: Total number of cases: 1,178

Infection rate: 654.2 per 100,000 county inhabitants (more than 100 are considered high outbreaks)

Percentage of COVID tests that returned positive: 15.3%

Average number of people hospitalized per day with COVID: 94.6 Vaccination in Shasta County Residents who can receive the COVID-19 vaccine must be at least 12 years old. The number of vaccinations on Wednesday is as follows: Vaccine dose administered: 133,200

Percentage of fully vaccinated population: 45.6%

Percentage of population vaccinated at least once: 55.6% Vaccinated vs. non-vaccinated Residents who can receive the COVID-19 vaccine must be at least 12 years old. These counts, published by the Public Health, will be covered from June 7th to September 7th. Fully vaccinated residents: 69,297

Unvaccinated residents: 82,547

Inpatients: 140 (128 unvaccinated)

Residents who died of COVID: 23 (22 unvaccinated) COVID-19 cases in California This is the state-wide COVID-19 case count as of Monday and has been aggregated by state health authorities since March 19, 2020. Cases confirmed in California: 4,360,955

COVID-19 deaths: 66,716

Hospitalization for confirmed cases: 6,844; 1,870 in ICU

Hospitalization for suspicious cases: 410; 43 in ICU

Case, 0-17 years: 622,051

Case, 18-49 years: 2,495,306

Case, 50-64 years: 799,432

Case, 65 years and older: 441,675

Age unknown / missing: 2,491

7-day positive rate: 4.4%

Vaccines administered: 47,966,973

Vaccinated people: 23,124,161

Infected health care workers: 123,287

Dead health workers: 495

Cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children: 592 Jessica Skropanic is a feature reporter for Record Searchlight / USA Today Network. She covers stories of science, art, social issues and entertainment. Follow her on Twitter @RS_JSkropanic When Facebook..Join Jessica Get out! Nor Cal Recreation Facebook group. To support and maintain this work Subscribe today. Thank you very much.

