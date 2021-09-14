This is what the next six months of the pandemic will bring

Scientists have some bad news for those who want to see the light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel in the next 3-6 months.

The outbreak closes the school and cancels the class. Residents of vaccinated nursing homes will face the risk of new infections. When the hospital is overwhelmed again, workers consider the risk of returning to the office.

Experts agree that almost everyone will be infected or vaccinated before the end of the pandemic. Maybe both. A few unlucky people will be infected with the virus multiple times. The competition between the wave of infectious diseases leading to new variants and the battle to inoculate the Earth will not end until the coronavirus touches all of us.

Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Diseases Research Policy at the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, and an adviser to US President Joe Biden, said: “Then it will potentially fall somewhat sharply,” he said. “And I think it’s very easy to see another surge this fall and winter,” he added.

As billions of people around the world have not yet been vaccinated and the virus is unlikely to be eliminated, classrooms, public transport and workplaces will continue in the coming months as the economy resumes. It is expected that the occurrence in will increase. Even with increased immunization rates, there are always people who are susceptible to the virus. Newborns, those who cannot or cannot be vaccinated, those who have been vaccinated but suffer from breakthrough infections as their level of defense declines.

“For at least the next few years, as the amount of vaccination increases, we will see hills and valleys. That will help. But the challenges are: hills and valleys in terms of distance. How big will it be? “Osterholm said. “I don’t know. But I can tell you, this is a coronavirus wildfire that won’t stop until it finds all the human trees that can burn.”

COVID compared to other pandemics

According to Lone Simonsen, an epidemiologist and professor of artificial health sciences at the University of Roskilde in Denmark, five well-documented influenza pandemics over the last 130 years show how COVID-19 works. Provides a blueprint for what to do. She is an expert in the decline and flow of such events.

The longest outbreak of influenza in the world lasted for five years, but they consisted primarily of two to four waves of infection over an average of two to three years, she said. COVID-19 is already becoming one of the more serious pandemics as the second year ends in the midst of the third wave and the end is invisible.

A virus known as SARS-CoV-2 may not follow the path set by past pandemics. After all, it’s another, novel, and potentially more contagious pathogen. And so far, more than 4.6 million people have died, more than double the number since the Spanish flu in 1918.

Despite the brutal early waves and relatively high vaccination rates, countries such as the United States, United Kingdom, Russia and Israel flirt with record numbers of cases. Immunization helps mitigate the incidence of severe cases and mortality, but the proliferation of infections means that the virus has reached unvaccinated young people and other people, and these Increases the incidence of serious illness in the group.

Sparsely vaccinated countries such as Malaysia, Mexico, Iran and Australia are in the midst of the largest outbreaks to date, boosted by infectious Delta strains. With the virus still spreading out of control over the vast expanse of the globe, another new variant could emerge fairly feasibly.

According to Simonsen, history shows the general belief that the virus automatically calms down over time — to avoid completely wiping out the host population — it’s wrong. New mutations are not always more serious than their predecessors, but “the virus is adapting to new hosts, so the pandemic can actually be even more deadly during the pandemic,” she said. Stated.

Early in the outbreak of COVID-19, there was good reason to expect the vaccine to provide long-term protection, such as childhood injections to stop diseases such as polio.

Coronaviruses have a “calibration” mechanism that corrects the inherent errors that occur when the virus replicates, reducing the likelihood of variants appearing when the virus is transmitted from person to person.

The number of cases worldwide is very large, but mutations are occurring anyway.

Kanta Subbarao, director of the WHO Collaborative Research Center for Influenza at the Peter Doherty Institute for Infectious Immunology in Melbourne, said: “It offset the virus’s ability to calibrate.”

As a result, COVID-19 becomes flu-like and may require regular vaccine supplementation to remain effective as the virus evolves.

Some researchers say SARS-CoV-2 is ready to become completely resistant to first-generation vaccines. A study from Japan that has not yet been published or peer-reviewed shows that potentially dangerous mutations in delta mutants have already been picked up in the global database used to track such developments. Suggests. Reports of current strains that break through vaccination or cause higher mortality rates have so far not tolerated rigorous scrutiny.

“This is a scenario we don’t want to happen,” Simonsen said. “My God, we will have to do it all over again.”

Other sparkling possibilities in the coming months include the emergence of a new influenza virus or another coronavirus that will result in an animal-to-human leap.

“As long as there is an animal repository of coronavirus, there is still the potential for another zoonotic coronavirus to emerge in the future,” Subbarao said. “In the background, there is still the risk of dealing with this when something else emerges.”

How does COVID-19 end?

What is clear is that the pandemic does not end in six months. Experts generally agree that the current outbreak is tamed when most people (perhaps 90% to 95% of the world’s population) gain some degree of immunization due to immunization or previous infections.

They say that the key factor should be vaccination.

“Without vaccination, the virus spreads widely and finds almost everyone this fall and winter, so one is like a sitting duck,” Simonsen said.

According to Bloomberg’s Vaccine Tracker, more than 5.66 billion vaccines have been administered worldwide. However, successful deployments in some regions, such as the European Union, North America and China, mask failures in others. Most African countries provide only enough vaccine to cover less than 5% of the population with two doses. India does not manage enough to cover only about 26 percent.

Erica Charters, an associate professor of medical history at Oxford University and coordinator of the project on how the epidemic ends, said the pandemic will end at different times in different places, as in previous outbreaks. I said I would. She said the government would have to determine the amount of illness they could live comfortably in.

There are different approaches. Some countries are still targeting zero cases of COVID-19, but the world is unlikely to completely eradicate the virus.

Countries that have been able to contain the incident relatively, such as Denmark and Singapore, have less safety restrictions and are already moving towards a post-pandemic future. In other regions, such as the United States and the United Kingdom, infections are open, even though they are close to records. Meanwhile, China, Hong Kong and New Zealand have pledged to work carefully to get rid of the virus locally. As a result, they can be one of the last places to leave behind the turmoil caused by stopping the pandemic.

“The final process is not uniform,” Charters said. A pandemic is “a biological phenomenon, but it is also a political and social phenomenon.”

“There are still different approaches.”

It can be a nuisance and will leave a lasting legacy for years to come. Until then, most of us have to support for another months on the verge of a pandemic.

“We need to open our eyes wide and approach it very humbly,” Osterholm said. “People who think they’ll get over this in the next few days or months are terribly wrong.”

Michelle Cortez, Bloomberg News

More articles from BDN