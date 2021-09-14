NSW Covid Update: Daily Infectious Diseases Stable in Warning “It’s Premature to Know Whether the Epidemic Will Flatten” | New South Wales

Daily Covid infections New South Wales Remains stable, with 1,127 newly acquired cases locally and two deaths from the virus, but health officials believe it is “premature to know if the epidemic has flattened.” I am.

Dr. Jeremy McCanarty, Deputy Chief Health Officer of the state, said in a statement on Tuesday’s NSW Covid that members of the Beregicrian government did not attend to answer media questions on the first day of the outbreak. I conveyed the message.

McAnulty appeared with NSW health Deputy Secretary Susan Pierce and they asked questions, but could not respond on behalf of the Government of New South Wales or talk about political decisions.

Appeared as a premiere Gladys Berejikrian Early on Tuesday, I met with the mayors of 12 interested municipalities. One mayor described the debate as “constructive” but “hot.”

“I really wish I had this meeting 10-11 weeks ago,” said Khal Asfour, mayor of Canterbury Bankstown, who emerged as the vocal leader of the LGA.

“Being able to communicate some of our residents’ concerns directly to her, but thank her for giving up time,” he said.

Asfour, along with Mayor Frank Carbone of Mayor Fairfield, George Petrovich of Mayor of Campbell Town, and Wendy Waller of Mayor of Liverpool, identified 12 LGAs to the New South Wales government, including opening the pool and lifting the curfew. Asked to relax the restrictions. Depends on the inhabitants.

But he said there was no guarantee that Beregicrian would change anything.

“She promised to consider relieving some of these pressures, if possible, before the 70% target date we were looking for.”

Asfour said his top priority was to lift the curfew, which was not necessary.

“I know the curfew doesn’t work. I’ve proved that the curfew doesn’t reduce the number. A helicopter flies overhead and wakes up small children at 2 or 3 in the morning. I’m sick of it. “

On Tuesday, 78.8% of New South Wales residents over the age of 16 received the first vaccination, with a double vaccination figure of 46.5%. Fully vaccinated residents of New South Wales receive considerable freedom and are exempt from home orders when the state reaches 70% double vaccination.

Quick guide How to get the latest news from Guardian Australia show Photo: Tim Roberts / Stone RF Thank you for your feedback.

Hospitalizations in New South Wales are also on the rise. The number of Covid patients being treated at the hospital on Tuesday was 1,253, an increase of 64 from the previous day. Currently, there are 231 Covid patients in the intensive care unit, 104 of whom are on ventilators. Thousands of Covid patients receive hospital care at home to avoid exposure.

Of the two who died, one was a woman in her 80s from the west. Sydney A person who died in a hospital, was vaccinated once, and was in basic health. The other, a man in his 50s from western Sydney, also died in the hospital and received his first dose three days before a positive test. He had no underlying health.

Regarding the number of cases on Tuesday, McCanarty said:

“But the good news is that so far we’ve found that cases aren’t growing as fast as they used to be.

He said there could have been a “weekend impact”, suggesting a low number of weekend tests.