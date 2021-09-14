Connect with us

NSW Covid Update: Daily Infectious Diseases Stable in Warning “It’s Premature to Know Whether the Epidemic Will Flatten” | New South Wales

Daily Covid infections New South Wales Remains stable, with 1,127 newly acquired cases locally and two deaths from the virus, but health officials believe it is “premature to know if the epidemic has flattened.” I am.

Dr. Jeremy McCanarty, Deputy Chief Health Officer of the state, said in a statement on Tuesday’s NSW Covid that members of the Beregicrian government did not attend to answer media questions on the first day of the outbreak. I conveyed the message.

McAnulty appeared with NSW health Deputy Secretary Susan Pierce and they asked questions, but could not respond on behalf of the Government of New South Wales or talk about political decisions.

Appeared as a premiere Gladys Berejikrian Early on Tuesday, I met with the mayors of 12 interested municipalities. One mayor described the debate as “constructive” but “hot.”

“I really wish I had this meeting 10-11 weeks ago,” said Khal Asfour, mayor of Canterbury Bankstown, who emerged as the vocal leader of the LGA.

“Being able to communicate some of our residents’ concerns directly to her, but thank her for giving up time,” he said.

Asfour, along with Mayor Frank Carbone of Mayor Fairfield, George Petrovich of Mayor of Campbell Town, and Wendy Waller of Mayor of Liverpool, identified 12 LGAs to the New South Wales government, including opening the pool and lifting the curfew. Asked to relax the restrictions. Depends on the inhabitants.

But he said there was no guarantee that Beregicrian would change anything.

“She promised to consider relieving some of these pressures, if possible, before the 70% target date we were looking for.”

Asfour said his top priority was to lift the curfew, which was not necessary.

“I know the curfew doesn’t work. I’ve proved that the curfew doesn’t reduce the number. A helicopter flies overhead and wakes up small children at 2 or 3 in the morning. I’m sick of it. “

On Tuesday, 78.8% of New South Wales residents over the age of 16 received the first vaccination, with a double vaccination figure of 46.5%. Fully vaccinated residents of New South Wales receive considerable freedom and are exempt from home orders when the state reaches 70% double vaccination.

Hospitalizations in New South Wales are also on the rise. The number of Covid patients being treated at the hospital on Tuesday was 1,253, an increase of 64 from the previous day. Currently, there are 231 Covid patients in the intensive care unit, 104 of whom are on ventilators. Thousands of Covid patients receive hospital care at home to avoid exposure.

Of the two who died, one was a woman in her 80s from the west. Sydney A person who died in a hospital, was vaccinated once, and was in basic health. The other, a man in his 50s from western Sydney, also died in the hospital and received his first dose three days before a positive test. He had no underlying health.

Regarding the number of cases on Tuesday, McCanarty said:

“But the good news is that so far we’ve found that cases aren’t growing as fast as they used to be.

He said there could have been a “weekend impact”, suggesting a low number of weekend tests.

“I’m going to see what’s happening for the rest of the week and see how we’re going, but it’s really to see the immunization rate increase so rapidly. I’m happy. “

“It’s too early to say,” he added, if the rise in vaccination rates over the past few weeks has been directly linked to the decline in daily cases this week. The key to getting out of this outbreak. “

McAnulty was asked about the rise in Covid infections in Sydney and whether authorities are close to designating it as an LGA of concern. He said authorities reviewed the situation daily, reiterating that “it can change at any time,” and looked at local immunization rate and transport and migration data in addition to case trajectories when making decisions. ..

“Expanding division” between the west and east of Sydney

On Monday, Beregikrian appeared to pour cold water in the hope that the strictest restrictions on Sydney’s Covid hotspots would be relaxed. Criticism from the mayor of the western suburbs I got angry at a packed beach in the eastern suburbs over the weekend.

She said it was not a decision she could make to open the pool and relax recreational rules so that residents of Sydney’s west and southwest could reach where to swim.

Busy Bondi Beach in Sydney on weekends. The Government of New South Wales has dealt with criticism from leaders in the western part of the city because many people are unable to travel to the coast. Photo: Dan Himbrechts / EPA

McCanarty couldn’t talk about government decision-making, but swimming in natural waters and pools made no difference to Covid’s risk, but authorities minimize room changes and community gatherings. He said it was necessary to consider the method. I’m worried.

“Exercise is good for people, and being outside is good for people, but we need to make sure that we are limiting the congregation,” he said.

“In the western and southwestern parts of Sydney, where many incidents occur, it’s important to minimize crowds, even outdoors.

“And the artificial pool, the council pool, is the place where you pay to enter, you have a changing room, you have a place to encourage the congregation, but many natural The pool doesn’t have it.

“Sure, so far, the incidence of illness is low on the coastline. All these factors are taken into account when deciding whether a facility can be safely opened.”

However, Berezikrian’s position on this remains unclear.

When asked how the Prime Minister responded to the request for extended outdoor recreation time for 12 LGA residents, Asfour feared that the “large family” living there might pose a risk of infection. Said that.

“It doesn’t suit me well. I think there are large families who wear masks and don’t spread the virus,” Asfour said.

“The prime minister and chief health officer continue to say that the safest place is outdoors.

“If so, why can’t my community go outdoors for more than two hours, and can’t meet other people like any other part of Sydney?”

In a statement, Waller warned that there was a “widening gap” between western Sydney and the rest of the city.

On Monday night, the Lebanese Muslim Association, based in Canterbury Bankstown and hosting a busy vaccine pop-up clinic, condemned the “double standard” in applying restrictions.

“Last weekend, the apparent breach on the beaches of Bondi and Sydney was filled with respectful conversations, and the breach in Bankstown was dealt with by aggressive police and emergency medical care.

“This double standard is unacceptable. The current position and treatment of various LGAs is an absolute farce if sunburn is clearly prioritized over the lives of others.”

