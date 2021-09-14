OzSage modeling suggests that 80% of NSW mortality levels are higher than 70% of vaccination rates.New South Wales

Connect with us

Lifting Blockade restrictions Modeling a new expert advisory group, two stages in New South Wales can overwhelm the intensive care unit for up to five weeks during Christmas.

A rule that relaxes restrictions when 70% of New South Wales adults are fully vaccinated and further relaxes at 80% suggests that it leads to a “worst scenario.” OzSageA recently formed advisory group of experts in epidemiology, health and economics.

Modeling also waits for an 80% vaccination rate (estimated to occur in November) to relax the restriction, and more infections, deaths, and needs than if the restriction was relaxed at 70%. It suggests that it brings about the peak of daily ICU beds. If the limit is relaxed by 70%, it is estimated that 689 people will die in New South Wales by February 1, but 80% will kill 1,004 people.

Findings are in conflict with Individual modeling Researchers at three universities suggested last month that resuming adult vaccination at 80% would result in 4,000 fewer deaths than resuming at 70% across Australia.

Modeling of the Doherty Institute, which forms the basis of the national cabinet’s four-stage reopening plan, would be if Australia was opened at 80% for partial public health measures such as contact tracing and quarantine. 761 people died nationwide in the first 6 months After resumption, 70% of 1,457 people died.

Meanwhile, Grattan Institute experts say they don’t support opening. 80% of Australia’s total population Are vaccinated and require higher vaccination rates in adults.

OzSage has more than 80 members, including Professor Brendan Crabb, Director of the Burnet Institute, Professor Brian Schmidt, Vice President of the Australian National University, and Professor Nancy Baxter, Head of the School of Population and Global Health at the University of Melbourne. ..

It was developed independently Recommendations for resuming Australia..

The group advocates the eradication of Covid in Australia, where community infections are non-persistent and only occasionally occur.The approach that other scientists believe is No longer possible, Especially in the light of More contagious variants Delta etc.

Fully vaccinated people in New South Wales will enjoy great freedom in October, when the state reaches 70% double vaccination, according to government regulations. Resume roadmap Released last week.

Professor Raina MacIntyre, director of the biosecurity research program at the Kirby Institute at the University of NSW, presented OzSage modeling at a press briefing, stating that the two-step resumption will expand the “code black” scenario of increasing demand for ICU beds. .. The status of both Covid and non-Covid patients exceeds 926 per day.

“That’s the worst scenario. We offer a five-week code black from December 9th to January 15th,” she said. In that scenario, the model predicts that the total number of ICU patients will peak at 1,192 on December 26, with 1,169 Covids dying by February 1, next year.

according to NSW State Government Modeling Hospitalizations in the state, conducted by Burnet’s Lab, which does not consider 70% relaxation, are expected to peak in October.

McIntyre said: “When the restrictions are relaxed, the second peak grows and, depending on how it is managed, can threaten the provision of health care.”

Dr. Greg Kelly, an intensive care specialist at a children’s hospital in Westmead and a member of OzSage, said that the quality of care in New South Wales is already substandard as a result of Covid. “.

“Young people should not die at home without prompt treatment,” he said. “We haven’t done much of what we’re trying to do, such as scheduled major surgery such as cancer or heart surgery … as the system becomes longer and overloaded, we offer. The quality of care is higher and worse. “

Professor James McCaw, who is part of the Doherty Institute’s modeling group and is not involved in OzSage, agrees that if the mitigation of measures is too great, the virus will spread rapidly and the medical system will become a “harmful and unavoidable burden.” ..

“In line with the work of Dougherty modeling, we support continuous adaptive response aimed at minimizing case enlargement and hospitalization.”

OzSage suggests that the best scenario is to use more extensive testing and rapid contact tracing to ease the New South Wales limit by 70%.

The premise of modeling is that if the limit is relaxed at 80% compared to 70%, there is more freedom of movement.

Professor Catherine Bennett, chair of epidemiology at Deakin University and not involved in OzSage, said the different restrictions across NSW made it difficult to model the effects of deblocking.

“Not everyone responds to the relaxation of restrictions in the same way,” she said.

OzSage also recommended that restrictions be maintained in New South Wales until at least 85%, preferably more than 90%, of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders in the state are fully vaccinated.

Dr. Kalinda Griffith of UNSW’s Big Data Research Center said: “The age distribution of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders is young, and the incidence of underlying illnesses that can affect the severity of the disease caused by Covid is also high.”

She said more than 1,500 indigenous people had been infected with Covid since the outbreak began in New South Wales.

