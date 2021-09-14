Maine has a record number of COVID-19 patients using mechanical ventilation

Many people admitted to COVID-19 in Maine breathe with the help of a ventilator more than at any time during the pandemic.

NS Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Monday Currently, 40 people are on ventilator, above the previous peak of 37 on both September 10 and January 21 of this year. And Maine hospitals continue to care for other patients near record levels. Inside and outside the intensive care unit.

“”Today’s Statistics: COVID-19 Hospital in Maine has 194 people Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the main CDC, said in a tweet on Monday. “67 of them are in the ICU and 40 are on ventilator. Two weeks ago, 136 were hospitalized, 69 in the ICU and 28 on ventilator. State-wide. So, 64 ICU beds are available. “

The main CDC does not track immunization status for people on ventilators.But one day almost 100% of people in the ICU and 70-75% of people in the hospital Not fully vaccinated For COVID-19, the main CDC said.

Ventilators are used in the most critically ill patients. According to a January 2021 review of 69 studies by the National Institutes of Health, approximately 45 percent of ventilated COVID-19 patients die.

Dr. Laura Blaisdell, a South Portland pediatrician and infectious disease expert, said there are several studies showing that delta variants cause more serious illnesses in addition to being more contagious. However, the study is not definitive.

“Is the delta variant more toxic, or is it just a large denominator for the sick? That’s one of the main questions we’re trying to understand,” Blazedel said.

Another mystery is that there are some recent reports nationwide that young and healthy people become very ill and die, she said.

“We’ve learned a lot about COVID-19, but there are still healthy people who are quite ill with COVID for no apparent reason. That’s really a mystery about this disease,” says Blazedel. I did.

The state did not disclose the ages of people using maine ventilators, and no Monday breakdown was available.

Maine hospital executives have appealed to qualified people who have not yet taken shots to save the hospital’s capacity. Maine Health, Maine’s largest healthcare network with the Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine and seven other hospitals in the state, announced last week. Postpone some selective surgery To maintain the ability of COVID-19 patients. Examples of postponed surgery include knee and hip replacement, and other surgery that can be safely waited for.

In addition to encouraging people to be vaccinated, federal and state governments are increasingly requiring COVID-19 vaccination.

President Biden Last week a new vaccine obligation was introduced As a result, employers with more than 100 workers are required to have their employees immunized or tested for COVID-19 weekly, among other new vaccine requirements. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergic Infectious Diseases, said in a news report on Monday that he supported air travel vaccination requirements.

In Maine, healthcare professionals enforce their obligations Take shots from October 29th..

The state has one of the highest immunization rates across the country, with 72.7% of the 1.18 million people (aged 12 and older) being vaccinated receiving the final dose of the vaccine. However, there are still nearly 325,000 people in Maine who have not been vaccinated and are eligible for immunity.

The main reason for the proliferation of COVID-19 cases late summer is the unvaccinated population vulnerable to the more contagious delta mutations. According to the Maine CDC, most people in Maine were eligible for vaccination, so 95% of the 44,737 COVID-19 cases occurred in the unvaccinated population.

Despite the recent increase in the number of cases, 26.3 cases per 100,000 inhabitants of Maine are below the national average of 44 cases per 100,000. Connecticut has the lowest case rate across the country, at 15.2 per 100,000, while West Virginia, Kentucky, and Tennessee have the lowest case rates across the country, each exceeding 90 per person. ..

