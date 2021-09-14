Health
Maine has a record number of COVID-19 patients using mechanical ventilation
Many people admitted to COVID-19 in Maine breathe with the help of a ventilator more than at any time during the pandemic.
NS Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Monday Currently, 40 people are on ventilator, above the previous peak of 37 on both September 10 and January 21 of this year. And Maine hospitals continue to care for other patients near record levels. Inside and outside the intensive care unit.
“”Today’s Statistics: COVID-19 Hospital in Maine has 194 people Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the main CDC, said in a tweet on Monday. “67 of them are in the ICU and 40 are on ventilator. Two weeks ago, 136 were hospitalized, 69 in the ICU and 28 on ventilator. State-wide. So, 64 ICU beds are available. “
The main CDC does not track immunization status for people on ventilators.But one day almost 100% of people in the ICU and 70-75% of people in the hospital Not fully vaccinated For COVID-19, the main CDC said.
Ventilators are used in the most critically ill patients. According to a January 2021 review of 69 studies by the National Institutes of Health, approximately 45 percent of ventilated COVID-19 patients die.
Dr. Laura Blaisdell, a South Portland pediatrician and infectious disease expert, said there are several studies showing that delta variants cause more serious illnesses in addition to being more contagious. However, the study is not definitive.
“Is the delta variant more toxic, or is it just a large denominator for the sick? That’s one of the main questions we’re trying to understand,” Blazedel said.
Another mystery is that there are some recent reports nationwide that young and healthy people become very ill and die, she said.
“We’ve learned a lot about COVID-19, but there are still healthy people who are quite ill with COVID for no apparent reason. That’s really a mystery about this disease,” says Blazedel. I did.
The state did not disclose the ages of people using maine ventilators, and no Monday breakdown was available.
Maine hospital executives have appealed to qualified people who have not yet taken shots to save the hospital’s capacity. Maine Health, Maine’s largest healthcare network with the Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine and seven other hospitals in the state, announced last week. Postpone some selective surgery To maintain the ability of COVID-19 patients. Examples of postponed surgery include knee and hip replacement, and other surgery that can be safely waited for.
In addition to encouraging people to be vaccinated, federal and state governments are increasingly requiring COVID-19 vaccination.
President Biden Last week a new vaccine obligation was introduced As a result, employers with more than 100 workers are required to have their employees immunized or tested for COVID-19 weekly, among other new vaccine requirements. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergic Infectious Diseases, said in a news report on Monday that he supported air travel vaccination requirements.
In Maine, healthcare professionals enforce their obligations Take shots from October 29th..
The state has one of the highest immunization rates across the country, with 72.7% of the 1.18 million people (aged 12 and older) being vaccinated receiving the final dose of the vaccine. However, there are still nearly 325,000 people in Maine who have not been vaccinated and are eligible for immunity.
The main reason for the proliferation of COVID-19 cases late summer is the unvaccinated population vulnerable to the more contagious delta mutations. According to the Maine CDC, most people in Maine were eligible for vaccination, so 95% of the 44,737 COVID-19 cases occurred in the unvaccinated population.
Despite the recent increase in the number of cases, 26.3 cases per 100,000 inhabitants of Maine are below the national average of 44 cases per 100,000. Connecticut has the lowest case rate across the country, at 15.2 per 100,000, while West Virginia, Kentucky, and Tennessee have the lowest case rates across the country, each exceeding 90 per person. ..
Related story
Sources
2/ https://www.sunjournal.com/2021/09/13/maine-has-record-number-of-covid-19-patients-breathing-with-the-assistance-of-a-ventilator-2/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
The user name / password is invalid.
Please check your email to confirm your registration and complete.
Please use the form below to reset your password. When you send an email for your account, you will receive an email with a reset code.