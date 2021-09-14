Connect with us

Health

COVID-19: BC Mandates All Healthcare Workers to Vaccine

Published

24 seconds ago

on

By

 


Victoria (NEWS 1130) — When BC’s new vaccine passport came into effect on Monday, the state announced that all healthcare workers would soon need to be vaccinated with COVID-19.

All healthcare professionals working in acute care and community care are required to be vaccinated from October 26th. This order also applies to people working in home care, but not to people who are not employed in the state. They include practitioners, community doctors, and physiotherapists.

Details of workers with medical conditions that prevent vaccination will be announced shortly.

According to Dr. Bonnie Henry of the State Department of Health, overall vaccination is high in health care. She states that about 96% of doctors are vaccinated and the proportion of nurses is high in the 80’s and 90’s.

“This is an important part of us and our responsibility as a healthcare professional … to keep ourselves healthy and able to take care of people, especially during these stressful times. But it may also help prevent it from infecting colleagues or the vulnerable people we care about. “

While there is a national shortage of health care workers, Henry acknowledges that the order can be stressful.

“But I also confirm from professional organizations around this state-wide healthcare professional that they and their colleagues are vaccinated to best protect each other, as well as us. I also know that there is very strong support to ensure that we can continue to provide care. “

Immunodeficiency to receive booster shots

The state also announced that a third dose will be available to people with severe immunodeficiency.

“People with immunodeficiency also do not respond to vaccines and have a reduced ability to fight infection, which gives them sufficient antibodies to be protected, not responding properly to the first two doses. This means that it may not have been possible, and this puts them at a much higher risk than most of us, “explains Henry.

“For these people, most of us need a third dose to give enough protection to get after the first series of two doses.”

According to the state, this group includes about 300,000 people who are clinically very vulnerable to COVID-19. However, a subset of this group is about 15,000 people with severe immunodeficiency who are invited to receive a third dose this week.

These people will receive a text or email invitation this week for their third dose.

Henry still urges people with severe immunodeficiency to continue to take precautions to avoid exposure.

The BC Immunization Commission will consider a second group of approximately 120,000 people who are in a “moderate” immunodeficiency state and may require a third dose. This group will be updated from late September to early October.

“If you didn’t receive the invitation, you don’t need a third dose at this time,” says Henry.

Interior health restrictions Simple

According to Henry, British Columbia will ease restrictions on vaccine passports in interior health areas.

Last month, the state cracked down as the number of cases of COVID-19 continued to increase in the region. Masks were required in all indoor public spaces over the age of 12. Indoor private gatherings were limited to one household or five guests, backyard gatherings were limited to 50 people, and indoor organized gatherings such as weddings were also limited to 50 people.

Related article:

But with the vaccination evidence needed to enter a non-essential business, Henry said: A card to confirm that participants are fully vaccinated. “

“That additional layer of protection means that as the number of cases increases, we can return to interior health activities that have been restricted for the last few moments.”

COVID case, weekend death

Over the weekend, nine people infected with COVID-19 died, and an additional 1,984 were virus-positive.

Fraser Health and Interior Health each accounted for three deaths, one at Vancouver Coastal Health and two at Island Health.

823 cases were recorded on Saturday, 641 cases were recorded on Sunday, and 520 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

There are 278 people in the hospital, of which 139 are in the intensive care unit.

“From September 3 to 9, fully unvaccinated people accounted for 77.8% of cases and from August 27 to September. 9 They accounted for 86.2% of hospitalizations,” said the state. The statement states.

“After considering age, unvaccinated people are 34.2 times more likely to be hospitalized than fully vaccinated people.”

Fraser Health and Interior Health make up the majority of new cases.

  • Fraser Health: 609 new cases / 1,711 active cases
  • Interior Health: 542 new cases / 1,618 active cases
  • Vancouver Coastal Health: 319 new cases / 945 active cases
  • Northern Health: 294 new cases / 931 active cases
  • Island Health: 220 new cases / 607 active cases
  • Outside Kanda: 0 new cases / 13 active cases

There were two new medical facility outbreaks at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (Interior Health) and Opal by Element (Vancouver Coastal Health), for a total of 24 outbreaks.

This is a developing story. Please check for updates.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.citynews1130.com/2021/09/13/bc-covid-19-vaccine-health-care/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: