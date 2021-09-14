COVID-19 vaccines: Your biggest questions, answered

I haven’t gotten COVID-19 yet, so I’m not in a rush to get vaccinated.

You are one of millions of Americans who haven’t contracted COVID-19. Others haven’t been so lucky. There have been over 40 million COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and over 650,000 deaths. At hospitals around the country, doctors and nurses have shared stories of patients dying from COVID-19 who expressed regret that they didn’t get vaccinated earlier. It might seem hard to find the time to get vaccinated, but waiting means increasing your chances of contracting COVID-19 and becoming hospitalized or dying. It also means increasing the chances that the pandemic will get worse and last longer. Unvaccinated people — who are more likely to get infected than those who aren’t vaccinated — enable the virus to continue to change and become more contagious and deadly.

I heard the vaccine was developed using tissue from aborted fetuses.

None of the vaccines contain fetal cells. Pfizer and Moderna didn’t use cell lines derived from an aborted fetus to develop the vaccine but did use human fetal cells to test the vaccine’s efficacy. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops says that the vaccines’ connection to the abortion “is very remote” and urged anyone concerned about getting vaccinated to see “an act of love” and “moral responsibility for the common good.” Unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was manufactured using a virus grown on a cell line that was derived from a fetus aborted in 1985. A single cell from the fetus was cloned to create the cell line. The Catholic bishops conference says that if given a choice, Catholics should choose Pfizer or Moderna’s vaccines but that it is morally acceptable to get any of the three vaccines available in the U.S.

I don’t know what’s in the vaccine, so I don’t know whether it’s safe or right for me.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are mRNA vaccines, so they contain genetic material to produce the spike protein on the surface of the coronavirus. The vaccines do not contain the virus and won’t alter your DNA. The vaccines also contain fat, salt and other chemical components. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine contains an adenovirus — commonly used in vaccines — to allow the body to produce the spike protein on the coronavirus. It also contains salt and some other chemical components. None of the COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. contain eggs, gluten, preservatives, latex, metals or microchips.

I’m seeing a lot of frightening stories coming from the CDC and FDA’s vaccine safety monitoring program.

The CDC and FDA’s Vaccine Adverse Reporting System monitors health problems that occur after vaccination. Anyone can submit a report to the database, and the CDC notes that the reports shouldn’t be used to conclude that health problems reported to the system were caused by the COVID-19 vaccines. That’s because a problem that comes after an event wasn’t necessarily caused by the event. And the reports may include information that is “incomplete, inaccurate, coincidental or unverifiable,” the CDC notes. The database was set up as an early warning system to ensure vaccine safety experts have reports of health problems from individuals, healthcare providers and vaccine manufacturers to evaluate potential safety concerns with the COVID-19 vaccines. That requires following up on the reports to request patient medical records to determine what happened. The CDC specifically encourages reporting health problems even when the cause is unclear because it allows health officials to take any action necessary to address possible safety concerns. In short, the database is not a log of health problems caused by the vaccine. But the information in the database has been used to spread misinformation about the vaccines, including claims that suggest or falsely assert that health problems reported in the system were caused by the vaccine. One viral claim that a two-year-old died during a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine trial came from a report in the database that was fabricated, Reuters reported. The report was removed from the database. And the database won’t give you the big picture: hundreds of millions of Americans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine without any significant concerns about the safety of the vaccine emerging. A very small share of vaccinated Americans have been hospitalized or died from COVID-19.

Why and how we’re covering this topic

Why we’re doing this story

People have expressed many reasons for not getting vaccinated against COVID-19. Political polarization and misinformation have played their part, but there are other factors at play too. Some fear getting sick from the vaccine or haven’t had COVID-19 yet and don’t feel a sense of urgency to get vaccinated, for instance. We compiled this point-counterpoint piece to speak directly to the reasons why millions have chosen not to get vaccinated and answer questions or concerns people may have.

How we’re doing this story

The studies referenced in this piece were undertaken or cited by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or analyze data provided by state and local health authorities around the country. We consulted with Dennis Yi Tenen and Rishi Goyal at Columbia University’s Health Language Lab, which analyzes social media to understand the reasons for hesitancy, and polling by the Kaiser Family Foundation to develop the list of points. Then we worked with additional experts to write from a place of empathy to help people make an informed decision about the vaccine. They include Fred Vultee, an associate professor of journalism at Wayne State University; Karen Kelly-Blake, assistant director and associate professor in the Center for Bioethics and Social Justice and Department of Medicine at Michigan State University’s College of Human Medicine; and Dr. Joshua Liao, an associate professor at University of Washington’s School of Medicine and School of Public Health.

