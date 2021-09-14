High expectations for the post-test Ebola vaccine show a strong immune response | World News





Children and adults showed a strong immune response to the potential of the Ebola vaccine during clinical trials in Sierra Leone. A study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases found that the Johnson & Johnson double-dose vaccine was also safe and well tolerated. The EBOVAC-Salone study is the first study to test a vaccine in an area affected by the outbreak of Ebola in 2014-16 and is the worst on record. This is also the first time we have tested a vaccine in children. Approximately 20% of cases occur under the age of 15, and children under the age of 5 are at increased risk of death. Approximately 98% of study participants showed an antibody response 21 days after the second dose of vaccine, and the immune response persisted for at least 2 years in adults. The two-stage study was conducted between September 2015 and July 2018. In the first phase, the safety of the vaccine and its ability to elicit an immune response were examined, and 43 adults were vaccinated with the Ad26.ZEBOV vaccine and 56 days later with the MVA-BN-Filo vaccine. Two years after the first dose, an additional dose of A26.ZEBOV was provided, which resulted in a strong immune response within 7 days. In the second phase, 400 adults and 576 children received either a single dose of Ebola vaccine or meningococcal vaccine followed by placebo on day 57. This study was a collaboration between the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) and the Sierra Leone Medical College and the United Health Sciences (COMAHS). Dr. Muhammed Afolabi, an assistant professor at LSHTM, the lead author of the pediatric treatise, said: “In collaboration with Sierra Leone colleagues and the community, this is the first published study evaluating this double-dose vaccine therapy in a randomized controlled trial of children. “The results show that this vaccine therapy can save many young lives.” Professor Deborah Watson-Jones of LSHTM said: “It is important to remember that the threat of future Ebola outbreaks is real and that the disease has not disappeared. “Despite the additional global challenges of COVID-19, efforts to find effective ways to prevent the Ebola virus epidemic should not be delayed, and if they do occur, they can be quickly contained. Vaccines play an important role in achieving both of these goals. “ The vaccine was approved for marketing by the European Commission in July 2020, and Johnson & Johnson has included more than 250,000 people who participated in clinical trials and vaccination initiatives, including 200,000 who were fully vaccinated. He said he had at least the first dose. Ebola spreads among humans through contact with the blood and fluids of sick people, or with objects contaminated with those fluids. Those at high risk are those who care for Ebola patients and those who perform burial rituals that come into direct contact with the deceased’s body. According to the World Health Organization, case fatality rates in past outbreaks range from 25% to 90%.

