Fact Check: COVID Treatment or Treatment

In the early days of the pandemic, there was much talk about the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine to prevent viral infections. World Health Organization experts say the drug has no meaningful effect on COVID deaths or hospitalizations.

So what about other homeopathic remedies and remedies?

Dr. Maryrose Laguio-Vila is an infectious disease specialist at Rochester Regional Health. She examined alternative treatment claims to see if any of them worked.

Here’s what she found:

Vitamin C

There are several vitamins and minerals that are good for your body and generally help boost your immune system. At the same time, there is not enough evidence that vitamin C, whether taken alone or as a combination of supplements, is sufficient to prevent the immune system from being overtaken by COVID-19.

zinc

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), there are unproven claims that taking zinc supplements can reduce the severity and duration of infections such as the flu, viruses, and colds. Currently, there is insufficient data on whether zinc can harm or help the immune system when it fights COVID-19. Doctors do not recommend taking more minerals than prescribed as a way to boost your immune system.

Green Tea

People claim that green tea contains properties that help improve a person’s immune system function. There is no evidence supported by the CDC, FDA, or NIH, indicating that green tea improves the body’s ability to avoid COVID-19 and reduce symptoms in people who test positive for the virus. increase.

Elder syrup

This naturopathic remedy is being promoted in the holistic medical community as a way to treat colds, flu and other illnesses. There are claims that it may relieve the symptoms of influenza and upper respiratory tract infections. A few preliminary studies suggest that there may be some relief in symptoms, but no studies have focused on COVID-19. There are no published studies on the use of coronavirus and chicken.

“According to NIH, raw immature chickens are toxic along with the leaves and stems and can cause nausea, vomiting and diarrhea,” said Dr. Laguio-Vila. “Avoid using Niwatoko products as a way to prevent or treat COVID.”

Essential oils

The movement to promote essential oils argues that plant extract-based aromatherapy can support a person’s well-being and overall health. According to the FDA, some essential oils are marketed as “strong antiviral properties and strong antibiotics, especially RNA viruses such as coronavirus that cause acute respiratory syndrome.”

The FDA issued several letters in June 2020, warning essential oil companies that these are not effective or proven treatments that may help treat or prevent COVID-19.

Ginger

This can be confusing at first, as it generally has good health attributes. Years of clinical research have shown that ginger can help with nausea, vomiting, diabetes, and migraine headaches. According to NIH, it also has several anti-cancer, anti-inflammatory, anti-diabetic and antioxidant properties. However, studies have not shown a link between ginger and COVID-19 treatments.

Ivermectin

This drug has received more public attention over the past few months.

The FDA recently issued a statement about drugs used primarily in the United States to treat parasite animals. The drug version has been approved by the FDA for human parasites, but only in very special cases. It is not an antiviral drug.

The dose of ivermectin in animals is very different from that in humans. According to reports from all over the United States, people are sick because they are taking too high a dose and have to call for toxicology control. The CDC issued a statement on August 26, 2021 warning that the drug should not be taken as a treatment or prophylaxis for COVID-19.

Initial research on ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19 is underway. However, there is no current approval for use as COVID therapy.

“Always consult your doctor or primary care provider for new medications,” said Dr. Laguio-Vila. “Just because someone on social media says the treatment may show a promise doesn’t mean it will work. Don’t take any medications that aren’t prescribed for you.”

Returning to our claim that these alternative treatments may prevent or cure COVID. Both our local doctor and the FDA say it’s wrong.

According to doctors, the best way to protect yourself from COVID is to follow four main health and safety guidelines:

Wear a mask in an indoor public space

Wash your hands frequently

Get the COVID-19 vaccine

Maintain social distance

