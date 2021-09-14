Corona Vaccine for 12-15 Years: Can Children Give Consent and Dismiss Parents?

Children between the ages of 12 and 15 in the United Kingdom will be offered the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. After the government accepts the advice of the UK Chief Medical Officer (CMO), how does the rollout work and what if a jab is needed but parents and guardians disagree?

The four UK CMOs came to a decision on Monday after directly examining how it would affect the age group of 12 to 15 years and did not consider its impact on the wider society.

While accepting the views of the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI), they consider the health benefits to be minor and other factors that conclude that providing jabs to children is the right thing to do. Said there is.

When will the rollout start?

The government is preparing for deployment in anticipation of receiving advice from the CMO and JCVI.

Zahawi said the vaccine will be available in the UK starting next week for people over the age of 12.

What kind of jabs are they offered?

The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has approved Moderna and Pfizer jabs for all people over the age of 12 in the UK, but the government has announced that it will only provide the Pfizer vaccine to people between the ages of 12 and 15.

They didn’t comment on why Moderna jabs weren’t included, but the government ordered far more of Pfizer jabs.