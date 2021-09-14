Connect with us

Health

Corona Vaccine for 12-15 Years: Can Children Give Consent and Dismiss Parents?

Children between the ages of 12 and 15 in the United Kingdom will be offered the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. After the government accepts the advice of the UK Chief Medical Officer (CMO), how does the rollout work and what if a jab is needed but parents and guardians disagree?

The four UK CMOs came to a decision on Monday after directly examining how it would affect the age group of 12 to 15 years and did not consider its impact on the wider society.

While accepting the views of the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI), they consider the health benefits to be minor and other factors that conclude that providing jabs to children is the right thing to do. Said there is.

When will the rollout start?

The government is preparing for deployment in anticipation of receiving advice from the CMO and JCVI.

Zahawi said the vaccine will be available in the UK starting next week for people over the age of 12.

What kind of jabs are they offered?

The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has approved Moderna and Pfizer jabs for all people over the age of 12 in the UK, but the government has announced that it will only provide the Pfizer vaccine to people between the ages of 12 and 15.

They didn’t comment on why Moderna jabs weren’t included, but the government ordered far more of Pfizer jabs.

How does the rollout work?

Deploying the Covid-19 vaccine for children works much like inoculating polio and tetanus jabs.

The program is run by the NHS and is vaccinated at schools supported by GPs and local pharmacies.

There are alternative provisions for homeschoolers with secure service and professional mental health settings.

About 3 million children will be subject to the jab.

Listen to the Coronavirus Podcast:

How does consent work for parents and parents and children?

If your child is vaccinated at school, a consent form may be given out to obtain permission.

Parental consent is not required if the child is considered capable of making decisions on his own. This is known to be Gillick’s ability.

Professor Chris Whitti outlined what goes with the deployment. credit: PA

In other words, children under the age of 16 can agree to their treatment if they are believed to have sufficient intelligence, ability and understanding to fully understand their involvement. ..

“In most cases, children and their parents make the same decision,” said Professor Whitty.

Vaccine Minister Nadym Zahawi said vaccination between the ages of 12 and 15 requires parental consent, but children can dismiss parents who do not want to get a jab, but with a clinician. You can only do so after your visit.

However, if there is a disagreement, some mediation will take place.

Vaccine Minister Nadim Zahawi outlines the process of getting consent for ITV News

He told Commons: “As with all vaccinations for children, parental consent is required.

“The consent process is handled by each school in the usual way, giving parents enough time to provide their consent.

“Children between the ages of 12 and 15 are also usually informed in the form of leaflets for their own use and shared and discussed with their parents before the date of immunity and its scheduled time.

“Parental, guardian, or caregiver consent is sought by school-age immunizers prior to vaccination, in line with other school vaccination programs.

“In rare cases, if the parent disagrees but the child or teenager wants to be vaccinated, the school-age vaccination clinician will first bring the parent and child and they will reach an agreement. If you can, or if your child is considered competent, you will be vaccinated. “

Why was the decision made?

The CMO said he believed that vaccinated children had minor health benefits, but said it was important to consider other factors.

Professor Whitti said on Monday that vaccination of children could reduce the educational disruption caused by Covid-19, which is predicted to worsen in winter.

“The educational turmoil that occurred in the last period after March 2020 was very difficult for children and had a major impact on their health, mental health and public health,” he said.“This is most obvious in the field of deprivation,” he said.

Which country immunizes children?

European countries, including France, the Netherlands, Spain and Italy, immunize children over the age of 12.

Farther away, the United States is also planning to vaccinate people over the age of 12.

Just this month, Chile became the first Latin American country to approve a vaccine for children over the age of 6, and South Africa launched a children’s jab as part of a global trial of China’s Sinovac Biotech vaccine.

What do you mean by the data?

The CMO believes that a single dose of Pfizer will significantly reduce the chances of young people being infected with Covid and transmitting the virus.

Clinical evidence shows that a single dose of Pfizer reduces the risk of catching the delta variant of Covid-19 by 55% and is much more effective in preventing severe illness and death.

It also cuts the transmission.

Why not administer twice?

In essence, JCVI was only asked to investigate the effects of a single dose.

Many other countries have been providing Pfizer jabs to their children for weeks, so there is plenty of data on their impact.

There are far fewer data on the effects of both doses.

What must the government do to convince parents to attack their children?

JCVI was asked to consider whether a second dose should be given once the data are available again internationally. This can be spring.

Data from the United States and Canada show a high incidence of a very rare myocarditis event known as myocarditis after the second dose considered in the decision.

Who can get the jab at the moment?

All 16 and 17 year olds are offered the first dose with the intention of a second dose at a later date.

People between the ages of 12 and 15 are eligible for two doses if they are at high risk for many problems.

Professor Chris Whitti, Chief Medical Officer of England, added that “there are no plans at this time” to consider vaccinations under the age of 12.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is currently not recommended for people under the age of 40.

Are there any side effects?

The most common side effects in children aged 12 to 15 are similar to those seen in children aged 16 and over.

They include injection site pain, malaise, headaches, muscle and joint pain, chills and fever.

These effects are usually mild or moderate and improve within a few days.

JCVI also investigated the effects of myocarditis after Pfizer or Moderna vaccination.

This condition can lead to short-term hospital observations followed by the usual rapid recovery, but JCVI says the medium- to long-term results are still uncertain and more to get a clearer picture of the situation. We conclude that we need follow-up time.

