COVID cases in Wicomico County increased by 300 this week





Maryland reported 7,509 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 6.7% from the previous week. Since then, 8,052 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19 have been reported. Maryland ranks 49th among the fastest per capita spreads of the coronavirus, according to a USA TODAY network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. Last week, cases of coronavirus in the United States decreased by 11.9% from the previous week, and 1,010,209 cases were reported. With 1.82% of the country’s population, Maryland had 0.74% of the country’s case last week. Nationwide, 19 states had more cases in the most recent week than in the previous week. Some governments may have delayed reporting during Labor Day holidays, and people who would normally have been tested may not have been tested at that time. Weekly comparisons may be inaccurate. Wicomico County reported 300 cases and 5 deaths last week. A week ago, 325 cases and 3 deaths were reported. Through the pandemic, 9,376 cases and 191 deaths have been reported. Worcester County reported 96 cases and 2 deaths last week. A week ago, 135 cases and one death were reported. Throughout the pandemic, 4,406 cases and 111 deaths have been reported. Somerset County reported 72 cases and one death last week. A week ago, 53 cases and 1 death were reported. Through the pandemic, 2,897 cases and 45 deaths have been reported. Sussex County reported 787 cases and two deaths last week. A week ago, 806 cases and 3 deaths were reported. Throughout the pandemic, 30,406 cases and 561 deaths have been reported. more:Why TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Suspended Selective Surgery in COVID Spikes more:Wicomico County COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: 45% of fully vaccinated people Accomack County reported 98 cases and 3 deaths last week. A week ago, 90 cases and 4 deaths were reported. Throughout the pandemic, 3,474 cases and 57 deaths have been reported. Northampton County reported 34 cases and one death last week. A week ago, it reported 33 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic, 957 cases and 38 deaths have been reported. Throughout Maryland, cases decreased in 14 counties, the lowest in Montgomery County, from 961 a week ago to 817. In Anne Arundel County, there are 816 to 695 cases. There are 830 to 740 cases in Baltimore County. >> See how your community has progressed in recent cases of coronavirus Maryland ranks 12th in the state, with at least one vaccination, with 69.3% of its population vaccinated at least partially. The national percentage is 63.1%, as shown by USA TODAY analysis of CDC data. The most used Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in the United States should be given twice at intervals of several weeks. In the week ending Sunday, Maryland reported 94,409 vaccinations, including 38,656 initial doses. Last week, the state received 85,699 vaccinations, including 37,197 initial doses. Overall, Maryland reported a total of 7,755,071 doses. Within Maryland, the worst weekly outbreak per person was Dorchester County, with 442 cases per 100,000 people per week. 395 Allegany County. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, high-level community infections start at 100 per 100,000 people per week. Overall, the newest case was added to Prince George’s County, with 1,153 cases. Montgomery County, 817 cases. Baltimore County was 740. Weekly cases increased in nine counties from the previous week. The worst increase from last week’s pace was in the Allegany, Caroline and Herford counties. In Maryland, 103 people were reported dead from COVID-19 during the week ending Sunday. The week before that, 78 people were reported dead. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 510,543 people have been coronavirus-positive and 10,176 have died from the disease in Maryland, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. In the United States, 40,955,201 are positive and 659,970 are dead. >> Follow up cases of coronavirus across the United States USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Wednesday, September 8. COVID patients who may have been hospitalized in the state: Last week: 2,150

The week before: 2,094

4 weeks ago: 1,772 COVID patients who may have been hospitalized in Japan: Last week: 121,201

Week before: 128,256

4 weeks ago: 111,242 USA TODAY Network publishes a localized version of this story on news sites nationwide, generated using data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If you have any questions about your data or story, please contact Mike Stucka. [email protected]..

