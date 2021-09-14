COVID-19: BC Expands Vaccine Requirements and Announces Booster Shots

Anyone who works, lives or volunteers in a hospital, clinic or community care environment, including home care, must be fully vaccinated by October 26th. Photo by Don Craig / British Columbia Government

Article content All British Columbia health care workers have been ordered to be fully vaccinated by October 26, with the state’s latest efforts to curb the increase in COVID-19 cases and vulnerable citizens. Booster shots will be provided to.

Article content The plan was welcomed by both employers and medical unions, but some want older people to receive a third dose, while others want more details on the impact on workers. BC health officials said mandatory vaccination orders apply to anyone working in hospitals, clinics, or community care settings, including home care. Dr. Bonnie Henry said the order was for everyone working in the medical field, including students, doctors, residents, contractors, volunteers, all other health professionals, and people working in home and community care locations. Said it applies to. It does not apply to narrow areas of personal practice, such as a physiotherapist working in your own office.

Article content Henry said that full vaccination would help patients, healthcare professionals, and the healthcare system. “Not only is it possible to keep yourself healthy and take care of people, but also to prevent infecting colleagues and potentially bringing it into the following situations is medical. It’s an important part of our responsibility as a worker. The vulnerable people we value may be effective, “she said. BC announced 1,984 new cases of COVID-19 between Friday and Sunday, with 823 new cases reported on Friday, 641 on Saturday and 520 new cases on Sunday. For the first time in weeks, Fraser Health had the highest number of new cases at 609, while the hotspot Interior Health had 542 new cases. So far, according to the state, 85.8% of people over the age of 12 have been vaccinated first and 79.3% have been vaccinated twice.

Article content Henry said the mandatory vaccination order was extended to include all health care workers simply to prevent long-term care workers who did not want to be vaccinated from moving to other places in medical care. Terry Lake, CEO of the BC Caregivers Association, said he was “thankful” for that. Previously, only workers in long-term care and living support facilities needed to be fully vaccinated. Some care facilities estimate that 5-25% of staff seeking vaccine-free medical professions will be lost. “This sends a big message to caregivers who were thinking of leaving their current job to work in hospitals and other care environments. They need to be vaccinated there, so what they want. You can’t get it, as well, “said Lake. “This level the stadium.”

Article content Sorry, this video could not be loaded. The order could affect more than 100,000 health care workers in British Columbia, Henry said. Mike Old, a spokesperson for the Hospital Employees Union, said the majority of health care workers are fully vaccinated, but are concerned that the order could reduce headcount in some environments. Stated. “The steps to reduce the number of outbreaks are positive, but what helps boost the morale of workers in the system is knowing that there are enough hands-on decks to do the work. This is currently faced. It’s the biggest problem we’re doing, “Old said. “We want a voluntary vaccination program, but state health officials have determined that it is at high risk, so if workers are hesitant to vaccinate instead of quitting their jobs. , We encourage you to answer your questions from a reliable source. “

Article content Mr Old said the HEU would like to hear more about how orders are fulfilled. “I want to know the actual vaccine intake rate across the system, but I know they are collecting that information,” he said. “It tells us in which parts of the state we have major problems and where we can end up with a serious staff shortage. Therefore, it is important from a system planning perspective.” Henry also wants to reduce pressure on the hospital’s intensive care unit by providing a third vaccine to selected civil groups. On Monday, there were 139 COVID patients at BCICU. Contact nearly 15,000 British Columbia residents with severe immunodeficiency and tell them that they will soon be available for a third vaccination at the BC Vaccine Clinic.

Article content “People with immunodeficiency do not respond to vaccines,” Henry explained. “And their ability to fight infection is diminished, which means they may not have responded properly to the first two doses and were given enough antibodies to be protected. To do.” Henry said he may extend the invitation to the third dose to others, including the elderly, who may suffer from the serious effects of COVID-19 even after receiving the second dose. “We are waiting for more data on it from the National Immune Commission, and we expect more announcements by the end of September,” she said. “I’m a little disappointed” that older people aren’t in the first group to receive a third dose, Lake said.

