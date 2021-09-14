Breakthrough COVID cases and featured hospitalizations





After the Pennsylvania Department of Health addressed the issue this afternoon, the overall picture of the scale of COVID-19 delta mutation cases among fully vaccinated people should be clearer. Meanwhile, Penn State Health has begun Issuance of figures regarding the number of patients Three medical centers, Hershey, St. Joseph and Holy Spirit, have shown that 15% of inpatients are fully vaccinated. That is, 14 out of 92 patients in 3 institutions. There are a total of 18 patients in St. Joseph, Berks County, and 8 are receiving critical care. There are a total of four vaccinated subsets, one receiving critical care. The remaining patients are considered “fully unvaccinated” or “unknown.” There is no “no vaccination” category. Leading Hospital has not yet responded to requests for information on groundbreaking case size through testing and hospitalization. Last week, in a comment on an online forum, the person responsible for infectious diseases suggested that 20% of COVID cases were groundbreaking cases. Reading hospital Tuesday morning dashboard We have listed 44 patents in the ICU in the last 24 hours, 4 in the ICU and 5 in the discharge. Later today, the Berks County Coroner’s Office will announce the number of deaths in the county over the past week.The coroner’s office said Reading Eagle I don’t know the vaccination status of the deceased. Most of the deaths continue to be over 65 years old. The health sector categorizes the age group by 5 years, showing more than 70% of complete vaccinations in the age group over 65 years. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention County tracker Shows that 84.5% of Burks residents aged 65 and over are fully vaccinated and 99.9% are vaccinated with a single dose. The latter number is far from the Pennsylvania report. However, early 2021 nursing home vaccination efforts were undertaken directly by the federal government and were recorded by the CDC, not the state. NS Latest update According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of new COVID cases has been significantly reduced. The seven-day national average peaked at 158,545 on August 28 and then fell to 117,622. Pennsylvania has not yet published its statistics today. The surge has yet to show signs of decline in Burks and the state.

