Fully vaccinated Toronto nurses are afraid to lose their jobs by getting the wrong vaccine

In the intensive care unit of the Toronto General Hospital, Dennis Baraka returned the most ill COVID-19 patient to health during a pandemic. But he is now afraid to lose his job because he has been vaccinated twice with the wrong vaccine.

The registered nurse is fully vaccinated, but has been vaccinated twice with Russian Sputnik V.

The Russian vaccine has been administered to millions of people around the world, but has not yet been officially approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) or Health Canada.

The University Health Network (UHN) in Toronto, including the Toronto General Hospital, requires all employees to be fully vaccinated, but Varaka was told by her employer that two vaccinations would not be counted.

“I was shocked,” Baraka, 43, said when he first noticed that he might lose his nursing job a few weeks ago.

“I didn’t believe it was happening.”

Russia's Sputnik V has been administered millions of times worldwide, but the vaccine has not yet been approved by the World Health Organization or Health Canada. For Baraka, a cancer survivor, the only solution to continue his work appears to be two more doses of the approved vaccine. But he said he was wary of the health consequences of doing it right away.

Many other international students and workers vaccinated abroad may find that they have to make equally difficult choices as various vaccine obligations are introduced in workplaces and institutions across the country. I have.

For example, in the case of UHN in Toronto, educational institutions usually accept doctors from around the world for internships.

“I thought I was doing good”

UHN’s vaccine policy was emailed to employees in late August, according to Baraka. To qualify for vaccination, employees must have been vaccinated twice with WHO-approved vaccines by October 8.

Without it, employees will be on leave for a short period of time and will be dismissed if they do not yet meet the criteria, the email said.

But back in the spring, Baraka traveled to Russia to take care of his sick father.

At the time, he knew that one dose of COVID-19 vaccine could be given in Canada, but said the timeline for the second dose was uncertain and could be delayed by several months.

Therefore, Baraka said he and his roommate and friend Vlad Bobco, a Russian-Canadian, decided that it was best to take Sputnik V twice.

Men will be vaccinated with the Russian Sputnik VCOVID-19 vaccine in Moscow on July 15. (Tatyana Makeyeva / Reuters) # The man was supposed to be in Russia for two months.

“”[Prime Minister] Justin Trudeau said the best vaccine was the available vaccine … and for us it was the availability of both vaccine doses, “said Bobco, 45, from his home in Toronto. ..

Baraka said he had done a lot of research on vaccines and talked to Russian doctors.

“I thought I was doing good,” he said in an interview.

“When I vaccinated myself and came back, I was protecting the patient, but it turned out to be the exact opposite.”

Sputnik V is not on UHN’s “Approved” Vaccine List because it has not been approved by Health Canada. Also, emergency use by WHO is not permitted. Global agencies have been considering Russia’s application for months.

A spokesperson for the University Health Network said in an email statement to the CBC that only WHO-approved vaccines would be accepted to qualify for “complete vaccination.”

“We provide care to a large number of immunocompromised patients,” the statement said. “This should be as safe a place as possible for patients and staff. We are currently 95% vaccinated and aim for 100%.”

The CBC requested several interviews with UHN representatives. When asked by email whether Baraka would be dismissed if she did not meet the vaccination requirements by the deadline, a spokesman wrote that UHN did not comment on individual employees.

Require regular testing or more time

Baraka said he sought special consideration. A 6-month grace period to continue working before receiving regular COVID-19 testing or an approved vaccine.

He said the Gamareya Institute, the maker of Sputnik, suggested a six-month gap, and he recommended giving more time before rolling up the sleeves again.

It’s been three months since he received his second shot in Moscow.

However, Baraka said his employer said that immediate re-vaccination was his only option and could not be extended.

“I’m not against vaccine policy. I fully support it,” Varaka said.

Staff at the Toronto General Hospital during the second wave of COVID-19 in the city of Toronto in January 2021. (University Health Network) “I feel like I’m vaccinated, but whatever’s happening right now, it’s totally nonsense to me. I feel very, very sad and betrayed about this. “

In a statement, Baraka’s leading Ontario Nurses Association also stated that it believed Baraka’s options were limited.

When asked by the CBC about the incident, ONA said, “Under the Ontario Labor Relations Act, ONA is obliged to represent members, and ONA asks members to seek professional medical advice on vaccinations and questions related to their health. I will instruct you. “

Vaccines and workplace

The question of how to deal with vaccinated Canadians abroad has been a difficult issue for Canadian educational institutions.

For example, Memorial University of Newfoundland treats students and staff who refuse vaccination, and international students who may have been vaccinated but have not yet met the university’s criteria to qualify for vaccination. Attacked a committee to consider who.

The Memorial has a vaccine obligation that requires all students and staff to be fully vaccinated with a WHO-approved vaccine. Students must comply by October in order to attend classes on campus.

Rod Russell, a professor of virology and immunology at the Memorial, who is part of the committee, said the university had agreed to adopt a vaccine policy that would allow accommodation.

So, for example, if a staff member refuses to vaccinate or vaccinates against a standard, they may be given the option to work at home or in an isolated office. Students in similar circumstances are prohibited from attending classes directly, but may still be able to live on campus.

Russell expects about 2,000 international students at the Memorial this year, many of whom may be affected by the university’s vaccination obligations.

Russell told CBC News that the decision to build accommodation seeks to find a balance between observing government regulations while keeping people out of the way.

“You will find another way to monitor them.”

He said certain accommodations, such as regular inspections, should be an option for people in Baraka situations.

Safety of re-vaccination

Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at the University of Saskatchewan, said the re-vaccination options offered to Baraka were “probably safe.”

She said she had been vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine in the United States in the spring and then Pfizer twice in the summer.

Angela Rasmusen, a virologist at the University of Saskatchewan, said she was vaccinated once in the United States with Johnson & Johnson in the spring and twice with Pfizer in the summer. (Angela Rasmusen)

Like Russell, she admits that research on this topic is still limited, but she says she feels there is sufficient evidence to suggest that the vaccine mix is ​​safe. I did.

Some immunocompromised Canadians Third dose Of vaccines to boost their immunity.

“That’s an anecdote … but people are getting different mixes and matches [vaccines], And I haven’t heard of anyone with serious side effects yet, “Rasmussen said.

Nevertheless, Rasmussen calls Baraka’s experience a “deficiency of vaccine obligations.”

“Vaccine obligations are usually very good, but we usually face this problem of having to prove vaccination from a country other than the vaccinated country after people have been fully vaccinated. There is nothing to do.”

There are some drawbacks Canadians are facing Because some international jurisdictions are taking time to celebrate Canada’s unique mix-and-match approach to vaccination.

Rasmussen says there should be a process of medical exemption in cases like Baraka.

Baraka said he was not given any other options when asking both the employer and the union about his case. He said it was particularly difficult to do this after months of treatment with COVID-19 patients under difficult conditions in the ICU.

“This is very annoying. I can’t believe it.”