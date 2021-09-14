Everyday people are helping the CDC track the safety of the COVID vaccine on their mobile phones.

V-safe requires individuals to opt in and there is no control group for comparison. However, some people still see the tool as a step forward.

Andrea Carselen, Assistant Scientist at the International Vaccine Access Center at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said:

The mechanism is as follows. People enroll in the v-safe program on their smartphones or computers after receiving their first vaccination. The CDC sends daily text messages during the first week and then weekly text messages for the next 6 weeks. Additional follow-up text will be sent at 3, 6, and 12 months.

Every message includes a simple health survey that always asks, “How are you feeling today?” In the first week, participants will be asked if they have experienced chills, headaches, joint pain, or any symptoms not listed. You will also be asked if you couldn’t go to work or school, if you couldn’t do “normal daily life”, or if you couldn’t see a doctor.

Over time, check-in will focus on new or worsening symptoms or health status and compare the health status of participants before and after vaccination. Participants will also be asked if they have tested positive for COVID-19 since the last survey.

CDC scientists then look for patterns of problems that exceed those predicted in clinical trials and study the response. Carcelen also said that the data reflect not only reports of side effects, but also reports of people who are not dissatisfied, which may provide a more complete snapshot of the results of the vaccine.

As these investigations progress, the person reporting the problem will not be contacted directly by the CDC and v-safe is not intended to provide medical advice. CDC spokesman Martha Sharan said the CDC is requesting and reviewing medical records, death certificates and autopsy reports only for serious adverse events. “If the report is a hoax, it’s caught right away,” she said.

And what has v-safe shown so far? “The findings of regular vaccinated regulars were a good reflection of what you saw in clinical trials,” said Edwards of Vanderbild. Edwards was also a member of the independent safety data monitoring committee for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, now branded as Comirnaty.

How is v-safe data used?

Unlike VAERS, v-safe data is not exposed without context. That is, you cannot sort the database and interpret the numbers as you like, as many people do with VAERS data. However, it will be publicly shared through the CDC’s research and presentations during a meeting held by the CDC’s independent panel of experts, the Immunization Implementation Advisory Board.

Also, like the VAERS report, v-safe data is easily misunderstood. One post disseminated on social media incorrectly stated that “3,150 people were paralyzed” based on the ACIP presentation slides. Reuters accused the post, saying it was a “misunderstanding of the CDC health event.”

The information collected from v-safe has been used in several safety analyses, including those focused on adolescents. The analysis, published on August 6, found that serious adverse events were rare in adolescence, based in part on a v-safe survey of tens of thousands of people aged 12 to 17 years. rice field. The day after receiving the second dose.

V-safe was probably the most helpful in providing real-world evidence that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe during pregnancy. Dr. Dana Meaney-Delman, a member of the CDC’s Vaccine Task Force, said on a recent phone call with a clinician that when the vaccine was first approved, there was little information about how the vaccine affected pregnancy. , This is important.

Pregnant women were excluded from the first clinical trials leading to an emergency use authorization for Pfizer, Modana and the J & J vaccine, and false information was rampant.

Pregnant health care workers have been vaccinated and registered with v-safe, according to Meaney-Delman, further evidence that the benefits of vaccination during pregnancy outweigh the potential risks. I have. Following the announcement of an analysis based on the v-safe vaccine pregnancy registry, the CDC recommends that pregnant, lactating, or near-pregnant people be vaccinated with COVID-19 on August 11. bottom.

Currently low intake — as of mid-August, 23% of pregnant women between the ages of 18 and 49 are at least partially vaccinated.

Who participates in v-safe?

As of August 9, more than 9.2 million people were enrolled in v-safe, accounting for about 5% of the US population who received at least one COVID-19 vaccine. This seemingly low participation rate is often associated with weakness in v-safe advertising and public education programs. Also, some vaccinated civilians may have thought it was boring or a privacy concern. Excludes those who do not have a smartphone.

Dr. Matthew Lawrence, a vaccine researcher at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, sees this as an important gap in the report. About a quarter of adults with an annual income of less than $ 30,000, an estimated 16% of US households, say they don’t own a smartphone.

People in line with additional vaccine doses (often called boosters, but representing the same prescriptions that were previously given) have another opportunity to sign up for v-safe.

Meanwhile, as national vaccination efforts continue, some v-safe participants said they participated in the effort because they wanted to help.

John Beerer, 44, of Atlanta considered it a “public good.” He reported experiencing tinnitus, a condition that was part of his medical history, after receiving the first moderna dose. He has never been contacted, but hopes his report was helpful. Still, even though it was automated, I appreciated that it was checked.

“Dr. Fauci hasn’t read my reply, but that feeling is there,” Beerer said.

Amanda Michelle Gomez, Kaiser Health News. (KHN (Kaiser Health News) is a national news room that produces detailed journalism on health issues. KHN is one of the three major operating programs of the KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation), along with policy analysis and polling. . KFF is a donated non-profit organization. An organization that provides the country with information on health issues.)

More articles from BDN