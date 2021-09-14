David Fickling: Covid is becoming “just another virus”

In the days before covid-19, I was often dissatisfied with the reaction my doctor gave me when I came to the clinic for some infection. “It’s just a virus,” they say.

As someone who has long been fascinated by the work of detectives tracing the origin and history of infection, the answer has always seemed too functional. Which virus was it? When and where did this strain occur? How many other people have been infected with this same variant this year?

These questions are less relevant to most general practitioners. This is because most of the viruses simply burn out as part of the flood of endemic infections that occur around the world each year. At some point, immunity to vaccinations, infections and booster shots will increase and covid-19 will join the club.

Earlier last year, the world needed to be urgently alert to the SARS-CoV-2 virus and see it as an imminent threat rather than a more routine infection equivalent to influenza. But for now, the vaccinated part of the planet has to send itself in the opposite direction mentally. Recall that for those who have been vaccinated, covid-19 is no longer the horsemen of the apocalypse, but is gradually becoming a “mere virus.”

It is widely reached by some of the most advanced countries in the vaccination program. In Singapore, where 81% are fully immunized, the majority of cases are relatively benign, so the Ministry of Health has begun to prioritize hospitalization data over infection. Israel has survived a surge in new cases without returning to the blockade of vaccination, as most of the infectious diseases no longer cause serious illness.

Calls from several quarters to stop publishing the total number of cases daily may be premature for the disease, which still kills thousands of people a day. However, at some point, when covid-19 transitioned from its current pandemic state to an endemic situation that disappeared into the background, we, as in our case, had a daily or annual number of cases. Even can be ambiguous. influenza.

It’s hard to believe that infectious diseases that have killed more than 4.5 million people can be considered in this routine way, but historical viruses have been surprisingly frequent between endemic and pandemic conditions. increase.

The “Russian influenza” pandemic that struck the world in the late 1970s was an inconspicuous seasonal influenza pandemic from the 1940s to the 1950s, and may have been newly released to the world by a laboratory accident. I have. People over the age of 25 who were exposed to this variant as a child had little immunity. Yellow fever, which shaped the history of the Americas for four centuries through its devastating effects on the immune-deficient expeditionary forces, continues to be devastating in sub-Saharan Africa, mostly from urban areas of the Western Hemisphere. It has disappeared.

A July study by the journal Microbial Biotechnology argues that a coronavirus strain called HCoV-OC43 may have been responsible for the 1889 outbreak, also known as the first true modern pandemic, the Russian Cold. Even showed. That particular strain is now emerging as one of the leading causes of common colds. This is a classic example of an endemic infection that doctors safely reject.

We are not at that stage yet. Being fully vaccinated, I am also relatively optimistic about the potential exposure to covid-19 at some point in the future. Still, a fully vaccinated friend who recently moved from Sydney to New York and caught the virus within a few weeks of arrival suffers from a vicious infection that spreads to unvaccinated preteen sons. That is why we will continue to respect and treat the disease until at least everyone has the opportunity to be vaccinated and it is clear how long the protection against severe infections will last.

This terrible tragedy is always with us, but it’s milder and less annoying. It’s hard to believe that after the trauma of the last two years, we can see the outlook on an equal footing, but that’s what must happen in the end. The moment we defeated covid-19 was not when we eradicated it from the population, but when we reached the level of vaccinated innate immunity, and there is no reason to be afraid of it anymore. That moment will come — and when it happens, even this horrific infection will just be another virus.

David Fickling is a Bloomberg Opinion Columnist who covers not only commodities but also industrial and consumer companies. He is a reporter for Bloomberg News, Dow Jones, The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, and the Guardian.