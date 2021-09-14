Influenza and COVID-19: Can I combine vaccines this year?





File – A syringe of a high-dose influenza vaccine, usually given to people over the age of 65, is shown on Thursday, October 15, 2020. (AP Photo / Ted S. Warren)

(NEXSTAR) – The flu season is approaching again and the COVID-19 season hasn’t really ended. Doctors remind people that the best way to protect themselves from both illnesses is to get vaccinated. Is it okay to take care of both at the same time this year? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is easy to understand and simple, says “yes”. This is true for the first round of COVID-19 shots if not fully vaccinated, and booster shots if 8 months have passed since the last dose. In any case, the CDC advises healthcare providers that it is safe to administer both vaccines at the same time. Details | Which cities and states pay the most and the least for cars? The vaccine will be given in two different shots for the time being. (Moderna Working on the development of a hybrid vaccine for both virusesHowever, the company has not yet started clinical trials. ) You may be asked to roll up both sleeves. The CDC advises healthcare providers to vaccinate with different arms to prevent extra pain at the injection site. The side effects associated with influenza and the COVID-19 vaccine are similar. You may have fever, headache, muscle aches, and fatigue. Does doubling the vaccine mean doubling the side effects? necessarily. “Everyone’s response is a little different, but it seems logical that those sequelae from any vaccine are possible, and if you administer both at the same time, you may experience a little more of those sequelae. Aaron Clark, a physician at The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, said: HuffPost.. Details | How clouds help predict the future The CDC recommends getting the flu vaccine by the end of October. If you have not yet been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine, we recommend that you do so as soon as possible and receive a booster shot 8 months after your second Pfizer / Modana or Johnson & Johnson vaccination. increase. Once approved by the FDA. The annual flu vaccine is recommended for everyone over 6 months (rarely) exception). Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is recommended for people over the age of 12. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have an emergency use authorization for everyone over the age of 18. Details | Amazon aims to fill over 125,000 jobs with an average salary of over $ 18 per hour

