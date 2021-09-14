



Democrat-Gazette has taken the lead today in the news that the state has passed 50% of the number of people over the age of 12 vaccinated with COVID-19. A little more context: NS Ranking by Becker’s Hospital NewsUpdated today, Arkansas is ranked 42d in vaccination rate as a percentage of the total population. The fully vaccinated US adult population is 63%, According to the CDC.. We are barely out of the bottom 10. There is a result — lost life. NS Today’s New York Times column Shows. The Covid-19 vaccine saves lives. Unlike much of the world, the United States has an oversupply. Still, many parts of the United States and groups of people are poorly vaccinated. This has led to preventable deaths throughout the country. To accurately quantify how many deaths, all states were able to vaccinate residents as quickly as the states with the highest vaccination rates (usually Vermont during the period we examined). If so, we set out to estimate how many lives were saved. This provides a benchmark of what was possible with vaccination rates that have been found to be achievable under at least some circumstances. result: During the latest coronavirus wave, in July and August, if immunization rates in all states were as high as in the highest states, at least 16,000 deaths could have been prevented. Unless immunization rates in delayed states improve, the number of lives that can be saved will increase. Look at Arkansas. This is another reproduction of the terrible consequences in Trump — high COVID and mortality, low vaccination rates. Democrats are more likely to be vaccinated. If you try to predict if the state has voted for President Biden that’s all Its vaccination rate can correctly predict 90 percent of the state. As a result of this interpartisan gap, under-vaccination enabled nearly 12,000 preventable deaths in the Red States between July and August, more than double the 4,800 in the Blue States. rice field. The story is not only about death, but also about infection rates. Getting sick costs money and in some cases has lasting consequences. This chart from The New York Times clearly shows the story of Arkansaw. The Governor still defends COVID’s “strategy” by making constant appearances on state television. Therefore, it retains applause at its 50 percent vax rate. And watch out for parades where Republican politicians are rushing to TV cameras and reporter microphones, making a firm vow that they don’t need vaccinations, tests, or masks at work. The race to the bottom of the Republican Demagogue over the nomination of Secretary of State is noteworthy. They obviously don’t see any evil in COVID. The office has no obligation. Hell, none of them declare Joe Biden to be the undisputed winner of the 2020 elections — incumbent John Thurston is a batty pillow man and spouse. Mark Lowry has clearly stated that Trump has won, and Eddie Joe Williams has said that Trump could have won with proper investigation. They love to talk about voting “scams” in the absence of virtually any proof of it. There is no point in asking them if they believe that loose health enforcement is killing the people of Arkansaw. Political beliefs always outperform science with Republicans.

