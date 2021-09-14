The rapidly mutating COVID virus spreads throughout Augusta





In one month, the number of sectarian strains from the COVID-19-causing delta mutant occurred rapidly among the almost unvaccinated population of Augusta. The director of the Sequencing Institute at Augusta University said he was raising concerns that a disease different from the original infection could occur, leading to indications to avoid vaccines and treatments. Mu variants, which are still relatively rare in the United States, have traveled throughout South America and are now present in Augusta. The Medical College of Georgia’s Georgia Esoteric and Molecular Laboratory completed a sequence of 360 samples of the virus from a local patient on Sunday night. Their findings reveal some expected and worrisome results. According to GEM data and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention follow-up data, the largest majority, 146, is the predominant delta variant across Georgia and the United States, accounting for 95.8% of the Georgia sequence and 98.9% nationwide. increase. However, delta-like sequences, those delta strains that currently have additional mutations, increased from three significant mutations at the end of July to 13 at the end of August, said lab director Dr. Ravindra Kolhe. Told. Many are associated with low vaccination rates in areas that allow the virus to spread easily, he said. “These were delta strains with additional mutations, which were throughout the community with very low vaccination rates,” Kolhe said. Through sequencing, he can easily track viruses that mutate as the virus spreads. “We know that in areas without or under-vaccination, the virus tends to evolve and mutate more rapidly than in areas with high immunization rates,” Kolhe said. I have. more:Delta, a Delta Plus virus variant that dominates the Augusta region, tests show more:Augusta Lab is currently looking for COVID-19 “variant of concern” In addition, it allows new mutations such as Mu to appear. According to CDC data, the latest batch has two Mu sequences, a small portion of those identified by Augusta, in line with the national trend of accounting for 0.1% of all COVID-19 viruses. But what raises concerns is what variants are doing in other countries. The World Health Organization has labeled Mu as a “mutant of interest”. This means that Mu has properties that could pose a new threat, but if you step back from the strains of concern like Delta, the mutants of concern are a bigger problem. Has been shown to cause. Delta is known to be much more infectious than the original version and can cause more illness. “But looking at what happened in Delta long ago and what happened in Mu in South America, there are concerns that it may not be dominant, but it’s definitely important for infection. It’s going to be a big part, “Kolhe said. Mu mutants also raise concerns due to potential resistance to vaccine-derived antibodies. A paper in the Japanese preprint journal bioRxiv points to resistance to vaccine antibodies in the laboratory, but the study has not been peer-reviewed. At a recent White House briefing, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergic Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to President Biden, said it was a concern but should not be panicked. He said the Mu mutant appears to weaken some defense, but is still “within” the vaccines that are effective against it. Of concern is the continued mutation of delta and delta-like strains and their effects on patients, Kolhe said. “We have come to the point where not only is the sequence fundamentally far from the original virus, but the (infectious) or epidemiology of the virus is very different,” he said. It has also hit some parts of the population, such as children, which were previously relatively unaffected, Korhe said. “There is a huge influx of infected children, like Delta and Delta,” he said. It can also begin to affect treatment. Even with the use of monoclonal antibodies, which have been granted an emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration, as a relatively new treatment, some providers have already migrated from early versions because they did not work well for delta variants. .. “Therefore, in the big picture, this is not like COVID-19, which contains the original (virus) strain,” Kolhe said. “The virus is radically changing, the symptoms are changing, and the treatment is definitely changing based on the changed strain or the changed virus.”

