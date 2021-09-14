Health
More than 4,000 active cases of COVID-19 in Rutherford County on Monday
- The first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county was March 13, 2020.
- As of September 13, 2021, there were a total of 56,648 cases in the county.
- In Rutherford County, 479 people have died from COVID-19 since July 24, 2021, including 28.
- The peak number of active COVID-19 cases on September 7, 2021 was 4,428.
Rutherford County 19 active COVIDs increased State records show that it fell below 3,600 on Friday and then exceeded 4,000 again on Monday.
Last weekend’s counts appeared to decline after the September 7th peak of 4,428.However, after the weekend, the number of incidents reached 4,144 on Monday. Tennessee Health Department..
The active cases on Monday during the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant exceeded the high count of 3,934 on December 21, 2020. The high count for 2020 occurred when Rutherford County was down. Former Maskman Date of Mayor Bill Ketron It ended on March 15, when the number of pandemic cases decreased to 903.
Now that the mission is over Infectious diseases and hospitalizations increased rapidly From the July 20 count of 323 COVID-19 cases. In Rutherford County, 28 people have died from the virus since July 24th.
Sources
2/ https://www.dnj.com/story/news/2021/09/14/rutherford-county-covid-19-active-cases-jump-above-4000/8325834002/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]