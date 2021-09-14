Five Afghan refugees arriving in Virginia have measles





5 people who recently traveled Virginia from Afghanistan Have been diagnosed measles, State health officials said on Tuesday. Cases were reported four days after the United States stopped outbound flights to Afghan evacuees, and several cases of measles were found among new arrivals. The Virginia Department of Health said in a news release that people were part of the US government’s emergency evacuation efforts from Afghanistan, which was recently placed under Taliban control. The White House states that Afghanistan’s evacuation flight remains “paused” after a case of measles was detected during its recent arrival. Virginia health officials did not provide details on where the infected people were on Tuesday. However, they said they are working to identify and contact people who may have been exposed in three parts of the state. These locations include Dulles International Airport, where some refugees flew to the United States, and other parts of northern Virginia. Health officials are also working to notify potential exposed people at the unidentified Richmond Hospital. They are also working to identify exposures at Fort Pickett, an Army National Guard base southwest of Richmond, which provides temporary housing to recently arrived evacuees. Measles is a highly contagious disease that can spread through contact with droplets from the cough, sneeze, nose, mouth, and throat. Most Americans are vaccinated against it as children. Virginia has reported cases of measles following the US government’s suspension of flights to the United States by Afghan refugees on Friday. This decision was made by the US Customs and Border Protection on the recommendation of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Afghan refugee flight to the United States suspended after measles case during recent arrival White House spokesman Jen Psaki said it had stopped due to a scissors discovery among four Afghans arriving in the United States. With this development, on Friday, foreign U.S. officials took off an Afghan family who had already suffered a harsh and dangerous escape to safety after Kabul fell to the Taliban on August 15. A suicide bomber at an airport gate killed 169 Afghans and 13 U.S. military members. Click here to get the Fox News app According to government documents read by the Associated Press, the outage “has a serious impact” on the operation of one of Germany’s Ramstein Air Force Bases, one of the largest transit sites. He also said that flights to the United States would stop from Qatar’s Al Udade base in the United States. Thousands of Afghan refugees airlifted from Kabul are still on their way to their new home in the United States. Some face relocation for further screening in Kosovo.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/us/5-afghanistan-evacuees-measles-virginia

