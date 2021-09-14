Health
Why is the number of COVID-19 cases increasing when 61% of eligible Michigan residents are vaccinated?
Approximately 61.5% of Michigan’s population over the age of 12 receives the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Over 5.2 million people are at least partially vaccinated.
Still, the number of cases is increasing. Average number of cases per day for 7 days, Over 2,000Is January or March when few people were immunized.
why is that?
One reason is the Delta variant, which became prominent in Michigan this summer.
Dr. Liam Sullivan, an infectious disease specialist at Spectrum Health based in Grand Rapids, states that Delta has this ability to infect everyone around it. “It spreads very easily from person to person.”
In the early stages of the pandemic, infected people will spread the disease to an average of two or three people, Sullivan said. On average, one person was infected with the other 3-4 people in the alpha variant, the predecessor of Delta. In Delta, sick people infect 8-9 people.
“The reason why unvaccinated people need to be vaccinated is even more so because the spread of the virus does not slow down until a high degree of herd immunity,” Sullivan said last week. Please call the reporter.
Vaccination is another factor.
Not enough people in the state are immunized. Sullivan said this rate needs to be well above 90%.
Estimated 68% of Michigan residents According to information from the University of Michigan School of Public Health, there is some protection against COVID-19, either by vaccination or by a previous infection.
About 66.5% of people over the age of 16 have taken one or more shots. Every week, the number grows slowly.
In some parts of the state, the numbers are much smaller. For example, in southern Michigan, that percentage is less than 50%.
The goal was 70% over 16 years old, but doctors say in Delta, it may need to be 80-90%.
Most people who already want to get vaccinated are vaccinated. Some people are still seeking immunity. “It’s a kind of slow increase, but it’s far from the amount we want or need, but we’re there,” said Joel, director of public health in Bay County.・ Strass states.
According to Strasz, the current number of cases is increasing, but not as rapidly as in the early days of the pandemic.
From September 3rd to September 10th, the average number of reported cases for the 7 days of each day increased by about 5%.
The average for March 17 was the current state. It surged from about 64% on March 10.
In January, the number of cases was on the decline. They decreased from about 2,800 at the beginning of the month to about 1,600 new ones, with daily cases reported at the end of the month.
Vaccination began in December and accelerated in February and March. In April, more vaccinations were reported than in any other month. Since then, they have slowed down.
Ingham County health officer Linda Bale said in January the cases leveled off when they were too high. “And that means we are still too expensive.”
From March to mid-May, the number of cases surged dramatically. They fell in June and began to rise in July. Since then, it has been gradually increasing.
“It went much slower than we did, not as steep as the surge,” Bale said. “But that is often the case.”
She said the vaccine slowed the increase, and the cases look different. They are young Older people are vaccinated at a much higher rate. In Michigan, about 75% of people over the age of 50 are vaccinated. This drops to 56% between the ages of 30 and 49 and 43% under the age of 30.
According to Vail, about 20% of the cases currently occurring in Ingham County are people under the age of 17.
What she currently sees as a high-level plateau sets the state in case of a potential surge.
She said a surge should be expected in October or November, following what the state experienced last year.
As more people get immunized by either infection or vaccination, the virus will settle into a more predictable and typical pattern, she said.
For now, it is difficult to predict the coronavirus.
“As you can see, this virus is not a seasonal virus. Every time it is said that it is a seasonal virus, it turns out to be wrong because it is not a seasonal virus,” Sullivan said. ..
