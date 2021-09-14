Health
Young and healthy people will need a Covid vaccine booster shot
You’ve heard a lot about booster shots in the last few weeks. But no one can agree when you really need to get it.
On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Vaccine Advisory Board Will meet Additional doses of the Covid vaccine designed to provide continuous protection against the virus to discuss booster shots.The committee Check data from Pfizer applications For a third booster, determine who needs the booster, the dose, and when.
President Joe Biden said that these experts and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will decide which shots to give, when, to whom, and which shots. speech At the White House last week. “As soon as it is approved,” the president said qualified people would be able to access vaccination sites and get boosters.
Originally, the top U.S. health authorities announced: Ready for booster shots From the week of September 20, eight months after the second vaccination with Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, it will be distributed to all eligible Americans.
However, on Monday, an expert review of the scientific literature published in the medical journal The Lancet decided: Boosters are not needed by the general public, Vaccine Still very effective in preventing severe illness Even against the delta variant, and death.
Widespread distribution of boosters is “inappropriate,” the author wrote, including two senior FDA officials and several scientists from the World Health Organization.
So what happens on Friday and need to get a booster shot? The expert opinion is as follows.
Do you need a booster?
Currently, the likelihood of needing a Covid booster shot depends on your own health and the vaccine you originally inoculated.Recipients Johnson & Johnson One Shot VaccineFor example, you’re more likely to need additional shots than someone who got Pfizer or Moderna.
Evidence also suggests that a third dose of the mRNA vaccine may help people with a depressed immune system, such as organ transplant recipients and cancer patients. These immune systems may not respond adequately to two doses, Dr. Sadhya Khan, an assistant professor at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine, told CNBC MakeIt.
Fully vaccinated people without underlying illness are another story, especially if they receive the mRNA vaccine. Kahn says that people with an “appropriate” immune response, that is, those whose vaccine has been successful in preventing serious illness, hospitalization, and death, probably do not need a third dose for now.
Indeed, she states that the third shot can actually be more harmful than useful. “If you take the third dose too early, it can be harmful,” says Kahn. For example, myocarditis, inflammation of the heart, thrombosis and blood clots.
According to Lancet’s treatise, the calculation can change in the end, generally when vaccine-induced immunity begins to decline significantly or when new mutants emerge that more effectively circumvent vaccine protection. The population states that a third dose may be required.
On Friday, CDC has released a report Vaccine protection diminishes over time, but still shows that it can tolerate hospitalization and death.
What does the timeline look like?
Understanding the realistic timeline of booster distribution is complex. Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor at the White House, said Pfizer’s booster was “possible” to be launched by the end of the month and soon afterwards others would announce it in an interview with CBS.Face the Nation“September 5th.
However, even if boosters are available by October, the optimal timeline for taking additional shots is still unknown. Dr. William Moss, Secretary-General of the International Vaccine Access Center at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said the Biden administration’s plan to give boosters eight months after the second dose was a “slightly arbitrary schedule.” increase.
Booster timelines are currently determined using available indicators such as antibody levels and other lab markers, Kahn said, to accurately understand the optimal time range for managing shots. Added that further research is needed.
Once boosters are available, Moss says the “top priority” should go to the elderly and health care workers who are exposed to the virus. If you don’t fall into any of these categories, you’ll have to wait. Vaccine manufacturers are working on next-generation vaccines that specifically target Covid’s delta variants.
What does this all mean to end the pandemic?
The country booster shot conversation overlooks the more dire facts. Many other parts of the world still need a single dose of the Covid vaccine.
on Wednesday, World Health Organization Demanded Moratorium For Covid boosters by the end of the year, vaccination rates in low-income countries say that everyone needs to improve before they run out of boosters.
Reason: These “immunity gaps” cause the virus to spread, mutate into more contagious variants, and prolong the pandemic, John, adjunct professor of global health at George’s Milken Institute School of Public Health. Dr. Andras said. University of Washington.
According to the authors of the Lancet treatise, “the ultimate benefits of boosting do not outweigh the benefits of providing initial protection to unvaccinated individuals.” Distributing the vaccine in “the most effective place” is important for ending the pandemic, the authors write.
Kahn and Andras both agree. “If we continue to focus solely on our own country, we will completely miss the opportunity to mitigate the risk of future variants coming to our country,” says Andras.
