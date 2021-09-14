Young and healthy people will need a Covid vaccine booster shot

You’ve heard a lot about booster shots in the last few weeks. But no one can agree when you really need to get it. On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Vaccine Advisory Board Will meet Additional doses of the Covid vaccine designed to provide continuous protection against the virus to discuss booster shots.The committee Check data from Pfizer applications For a third booster, determine who needs the booster, the dose, and when. President Joe Biden said that these experts and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will decide which shots to give, when, to whom, and which shots. speech At the White House last week. “As soon as it is approved,” the president said qualified people would be able to access vaccination sites and get boosters. Originally, the top U.S. health authorities announced: Ready for booster shots From the week of September 20, eight months after the second vaccination with Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, it will be distributed to all eligible Americans. However, on Monday, an expert review of the scientific literature published in the medical journal The Lancet decided: Boosters are not needed by the general public, Vaccine Still very effective in preventing severe illness Even against the delta variant, and death. Widespread distribution of boosters is “inappropriate,” the author wrote, including two senior FDA officials and several scientists from the World Health Organization. So what happens on Friday and need to get a booster shot? The expert opinion is as follows.

Currently, the likelihood of needing a Covid booster shot depends on your own health and the vaccine you originally inoculated.Recipients Johnson & Johnson One Shot VaccineFor example, you’re more likely to need additional shots than someone who got Pfizer or Moderna. Evidence also suggests that a third dose of the mRNA vaccine may help people with a depressed immune system, such as organ transplant recipients and cancer patients. These immune systems may not respond adequately to two doses, Dr. Sadhya Khan, an assistant professor at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine, told CNBC MakeIt. Fully vaccinated people without underlying illness are another story, especially if they receive the mRNA vaccine. Kahn says that people with an “appropriate” immune response, that is, those whose vaccine has been successful in preventing serious illness, hospitalization, and death, probably do not need a third dose for now. Indeed, she states that the third shot can actually be more harmful than useful. “If you take the third dose too early, it can be harmful,” says Kahn. For example, myocarditis, inflammation of the heart, thrombosis and blood clots. According to Lancet’s treatise, the calculation can change in the end, generally when vaccine-induced immunity begins to decline significantly or when new mutants emerge that more effectively circumvent vaccine protection. The population states that a third dose may be required. On Friday, CDC has released a report Vaccine protection diminishes over time, but still shows that it can tolerate hospitalization and death.