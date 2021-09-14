Erie County, Pennsylvania could exceed 2020 total this week





The total number of possible confirmed COVID-19 cases in Erie County in 2021 may exceed the total number in 2020 in the next few days. Despite the effective COVID-19 vaccine, which significantly reduces the risk of getting the virus, the cool news arrives. “This shows that we are still on the verge of a pandemic,” said Melissa Lion, director of the Erie County Health Department. “Also, the delta variant is very contagious.” The county reported 11,682 COVID-19 cases by Sunday, 2021 compared to 11,938 cases in 2020. An average of nearly 100 cases are reported daily, including 82 cases reported on Tuesday, and the 2020 total should exceed by the end. Of that week. According to the county health department, the county’s COVID-19 deaths this year were 233 as of Wednesday, compared to 264 reported in 2020. Many of the deaths in 2020 were related to residents of local nursing homes. Lyon said the increase in the number of cases this year was also due to the hesitation of the vaccine. Only 49.2% of all county residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. “Vaccines have lost the notion that they are effective in providing herd immunity only when the majority of people are vaccinated,” Lyon said. “Yes, vaccinated people get protection, but more people need to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity.” Otherwise, COVID-19 will continue to be in circulation, Lyon said. COVID-19 hospitalization upwards According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the number of residents in Erie County hospitalized for COVID-19 has recently increased since it declined last week. On Tuesday, residents of 53 counties were hospitalized with COVID, including 31 in the intensive care unit and 9 in need of mechanical ventilation, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported. UPMC Hamot reported 29 cases on Monday and St. Vincent Hospital reported 25 cases. These totals include patients living in other counties. Emily Sears, Hamott’s Operations Director, said: more:Erie County continues to be aware of the second COVID-19 surge as cases increase and deaths spike. The majority of these patients, at least 85% in Hamott and more than 80% in St. Vincent, are unvaccinated, according to hospital officials. Vaccinated people most often have other medical problems that make them more susceptible to COVID-19 complications, such as obesity, diabetes, and lung problems. “Since August 1, 40% of COVID patients were under the age of 60 when we determined that the delta variant was here,” said Christopher Clark DO, President of St. Vincent. “This is definitely a higher percentage than what we saw during the first surge last year.” In recent weeks, Hamott has increased the number of COVID patients in their 40s, 50s and 60s, and fewer in their 70s and older, according to Sears. “We know that people over the age of 70 have higher vaccination rates than young people,” Sears said. more:There are cases of COVID-19 at universities in the Erie area, but no major outbreaks have occurred yet. Hamott admitted a child with COVID-19 last week. This is the first pediatric COVID hospitalization or transfer since the current surge began. Clark said St. Vincent did not recognize or transfer children with COVID last week, but treated six in the emergency department. “We treated five pediatric patients with COVID last week, so the numbers are fairly stable,” Clark said. Contact David Bruce [email protected].. Follow him on Twitter @ETNBruce..

