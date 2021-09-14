You know Delta, but have you met Mu and other relatives?

The virus mutates.

Researchers have stated that new mutants of the COVID-19 virus are always present, but not all strains will be as deadly as Delta.

The Delta strain has made COVID more deadly to unvaccinated individuals. According to the report, it is responsible for 90% of 40 million COVID cases and 648,000 deaths in the United States. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.. According to the CDC, it spreads much faster than other variants and can cause more serious cases.

But it’s not just Delta stocks. There are many variants that are being studied by researchers and scientists.

Last Friday, the World Health Organization added Mu stock In the list of COVID variants of interest. Join eta, iota, kappa, lambda in the list.

Mu mutants do not yet account for a significant portion of US infectious diseases There are 2,000 Mu cases in the US This strain has been detected in trace amounts in 39 countries in 45 states, including Alabama, but Texas More prevalent in Florida, California, New York.

“We are paying attention to Mu,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases and Chief Medical Advisor to President Biden.

After increasing cases in South America, especially Colombia, Peru, Ecuador and Chile, the mu strain became an interesting variant.

According to WHO, this strain needs further study to see if it is more contagious, fatal, or resistant to current vaccines and treatments.

“It’s always difficult to predict when an ascending variant will be a problem,” he said. Kevin Harrod, UAB professor and researcher of infectious diseases and respiratory diseases.

According to Harrod, the delta mutant was clearly shown to be very prevalent due to the rapid increase in cases and the rapid replacement of the alpha strain.

Mu can be problematic because the mutants have a series of mutations that have “potential properties of anti-immunity”. According to the World Health Organization.. This means that innate immunity, vaccines, or monoclonal antibody therapies may not work well.

US health officials have emphasized that mu is not an imminent threat to the country.

“We’re paying attention to it. We take it all seriously, but we don’t consider it an imminent threat so far,” Forch said last Thursday. rice field.

Variant of interest

CDC predicts altered receptor binding, reduced neutralization by antibodies produced against previous infections or vaccinations, reduced therapeutic efficacy, potential diagnostic impact, or transmission rate Classify “subject” variants if they indicate a particular genetic marker associated with the increase. Severity.

“Probably … there is something called a mutant strain of interest that is identified every few weeks,” he said. Dr. Allison Arwadi, Commissioner of the Ministry of Health of Chicago.

She explained that it meant that many genetic mutations were emerging, and scientists around the world were looking for new ones. This information is updated in an internationally shared database.

The COVID variant name comes from the Greek alphabet, so it sounds like a sorority line. The CDC has added mu to the list of “interesting” strains, adding alpha, beta, gamma, and delta.

The details of the list other than mu are as follows.

Alpha B.1.1.7

Variants were first identified in the United Kingdom and spread rapidly in the United States before the delta variants became established.

Alpha spreads fastAccording to the CDC, people get sick and die.

According to the CDC, the US vaccine has countered this variant and several breakthrough cases have been reported, but the vaccine remains effective against serious illness, hospitalization, and death. It has been.

“From April to summer, Delta almost completely replaced the Alpha variant in the United States,” said Harrod of UAB. “Given the magnitude of the infection that existed before, this is very unusual.”

Harrod explained that variants are usually found through testing. As an example, the alpha variant was discovered in the United Kingdom when one of the three tests in the PCR assay began to give negative results when the other two were positive for the same individual. The mutation occurred at the site of the viral genome where PCR detects the virus.

PCR stands for Polymerase chain reaction test.. Detects genetic material in specific organisms such as viruses.

Beta B.1.315

First identified in South Africa, it may spread faster than other variants. However, current CDC data show no indication that this variant causes “more serious illness, hospitalization, or death.” Vaccines in the United States work, but certain monoclonal antibody treatments are less effective.

Range P.1

It was first confirmed in Japan and Brazil. It spreads faster than some other varieties, but there are no signs that it causes more serious illness or death. The vaccine works. Some monoclonal therapies do not.

Delta B.1.617.2

According to the CDC, the rate and transmission rate of this variant causes more serious cases than other variants.

The rapid spread of Delta makes it possible to “remove vulnerabilities more efficiently than other variants”. Dr. Mike Ryan, Director of WHO Health Emergency Program. The White House’s Coronavirus Response Coordinator also said the variant “has a specific threat to young people.” Jeff Seients..

Infected and fully vaccinated people can spread the virus. Monoclonal antibody therapy You can reduce the severity.

Each variant has a specific set of mutations. Delta has a series of mutations that are excellent at infecting people. Dr. F. Perry Wilson, A doctor and researcher at Yale Medical School.

“That’s why it’s being taken over so quickly.”

Delta Plus AY.1

There is no evidence that this variant is more problematic than the original delta variant.

“For now, there’s no reason to believe that Delta Plus poses any further challenges beyond Delta, but obviously we need more data,” he said. Dr. Amesh Adalya, Johns Hopkins University Health and Security Center Senior Scholar.

It is more contagious, but is responsible for less than 1% of COVID cases.

“Delta Plus is a media term,” said Harrod. “I’m not sure what that means, but given the amount of virus circulating in the community, the number of unvaccinated individuals, and the beginning of face-to-face learning in schools that are rarely used, Delta Further evolution of the stock is expected. For protection measures. “

When

Eta is monitored by WHO but has not been identified in the United States.

Iota and Lambda C.37

Iota and Lambda, first identified in New York, are listed as viruses of concern by WHO, but not by the CDC.

Iota has been detected in 29 countries and may spread more rapidly than the milder version of the virus. It is spreading rapidly in South America, facilitating further investigation of this variety.

According to the CDC, variants are placed on the “concerns” list when researchers see a clear impact.

When that happens, the CDC and others want to investigate why more people are infected with the variant because it is as contagious and infectious as the Delta variant. increase.

It may also be because the virus can escape the vaccine-induced immunity. This latter possibility has not yet occurred on a large scale.

The third category is the “significant outcome” variant when there is evidence that precautions or measures have significantly reduced efficacy compared to previously distributed variants. Nothing has been identified at this time.

Harrod of the UAB argues whether Delta responds to some of the therapeutic antibodies used to treat patients.

“I have not yet seen data that all therapeutic antibodies are ineffective against delta infections. So far, at least one of the four or five therapeutic antibodies used has It is very effective against all circulating variants, “he said.

As more mutants circulate, it is important to have accurate information about the strain that infects the individual, which can provide the patient with the most effective therapeutic antibody. He added.

“But I don’t think this is done in most clinical settings. Suburban regional hospitals probably have only one or two therapeutic antibody budgets to fully sequence the virus or to identify specific. It may not have been tested to detect strains.

“It’s actually these types of scenarios that make mutant viruses more concerned,” says Harrod.