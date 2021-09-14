COVID-19 vaccine protects against delta mutants





Research results show that unvaccinated individuals are 5-7 times more likely to seek medical care because of the predominant strain of coronavirus.

The COVID-19 vaccine is effective in preventing hospitalization, emergency department (ED) visits, and emergency treatment associated with the Delta variant, according to CDC VISION Network findings. “These real-world data show that vaccines are very effective in reducing COVID-19-related hospitalizations and emergency department visits, even in the presence of new COVID-19 variants.” Said Dr. Shaun Grannis, Vice President of Data and Analysis at the Regenstrief Institute. A medical professor at Indiana University School of Medicine said in a statement. “I highly recommend vaccination for anyone who is eligible to reduce serious illness and reduce the burden on the health care system.” Studies have shown that unvaccinated individuals are 5-7 times more likely to require ED care or hospitalization. While the researchers determined the effect of preventing hospitalization and visits to ED or emergency treatment, they also compared the effects of three different vaccines provided by Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna. Research results show that the Moderna vaccine was 95% effective in preventing hospitalization for individuals over the age of 18, while Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson were 80% and 60% effective, respectively. Similarly, when preventing ED and emergency treatment visits, the Moderna vaccine was 92% effective, Pfizer was 77% effective, and Johnson & Johnson was 65% effective. “Despite the difference in efficacy, the vaccine continues to provide far more protection than no vaccination at all,” Granis said. “Although breakthrough cases occur, the data show that the symptoms are less severe. The majority of COVID hospitalizations and deaths continue to be from unvaccinated individuals,” Grannis said. Stated. “The COVID-19 vaccine is a powerful tool for fighting pandemics,” he said. The VISION network, which consists of seven organizations that handle data from the US medical system for the COVID-19 vaccine, has a delta variant of coronavirus. reference Vaccine effective against delta mutants. Eurek Alert. news release. September 10, 2021. Accessed on September 13, 2021. https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/928139

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pharmacytimes.com/view/cdc-covid-19-vaccines-protect-against-delta-variant The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos