Colorado radio host dies in Covid-19 to boycott vaccines | Colorado

Bob Enyart, Right-Wing Talk Radio Host Colorado The person who urged people to boycott the Covid-19 vaccine died of Covid-19.

Enyart’s death report Two weeks after the Denver Bible Church said he and his wife were taken to the hospital.

“Presidents Bob and Cheryl are … in good hands and improving every day,” the church said at the time. “We expect and pray for a complete recovery. We are sad and happy together in this difficult time.”

of Facebook post On Monday, Fred Williams, co-host of Enyart, said:

“Bob Enyato was one of the smartest people and arguably the smartest person I know. All the while, he was very kind and humble and always listened to whatever you wanted. Willing to discuss.

“Heaven’s interests have left a huge hole on this planet.”

In contrast, The Denver Post has Anyart Practical and brutal provocative A person who once used a cable TV show to ridicule people who died of AIDS by name.

according to Profile of 1999 by Westword“I was happy to read the obituary of an AIDS patient while cranking Another One Bites the Dust by Queen,” Anyart said.

Enyart also called on aborted women to face the death penalty.