Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine: Booster Shot Timeline, Eligibility, etc.

For the latest news and information about the coronavirus pandemic,

If you are completely vaccinated with Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine, Booster shot Soon, probably later this month. Federal scientists and health officials have scheduled booster shots for those who have already been vaccinated twice with Pfizer.

Pfizer vaccine boosters outperform the immune response to COVID-19 and variants, as recent studies have shown that vaccine efficacy can begin to decline after 6 to 8 months. The Food and Drug Administration and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are evaluating the effectiveness of booster shots from Pfizer, Modana, Johnson & Johnson. NS FDA has given full approval Pfizer’s double vaccination in August Approved a third dose of Pfizer For certain people with weakened immunity.

When you get a Pfizer booster shot, the place where you can get it and the target audience are still developing the story, but I’ll explain what you know so far. For more information on COVID-19, this is what we know COVID-19 vaccine for children, And the latest Guidance on masks When Breakthrough infectious disease..And this is what you need to know New Federal COVID-19 Obligations..



Why do I need a Pfizer booster shot?

First, if you are completely vaccinated CDC said You will continue to be protected from infections, and especially from serious illnesses. All FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccinations remain “very effective in reducing the risk of severe illness, hospitalization, and death.” According to the CDC..

However, recent research-etc. From Israel And another From the UK –COVID-19 vaccine efficacy may decline after 6 or 8 months, suggesting that booster shots may be required to maintain high levels of protection Breakthrough COVID infection..

Who is eligible for COVID booster shots?

President Joe Biden said He wants everyone in the United States who is already fully vaccinated to qualify for booster shots.

However, the administration’s radical booster goals are not necessarily shared by other global health organizations. Dr. Tedros Adhanom Gebreyes, Director of the World Health Organization, Requested a moratorium Boost immunization until at least 40% of the population can be vaccinated in all countries. “I’m not silent when the companies and countries that control the global supply of vaccines think the poor people in the world should be satisfied with the leftovers,” Tedros said earlier this month.

White House spokesman Jen Psaki reiterated that having enough boosters in the United States cannot reduce the number of vaccines the United States supplies to other countries. “We feel it is the wrong choice and we can do both.” Saki said in augustHe added that the United States is donating more vaccines worldwide than all other countries combined.

When will I get Pfizer booster shots?

The timing is not completely clear. In August, Biden said Government health officials have recommended that fully vaccinated individuals wait for FDA and CDC approval and be considered eligible for booster shots eight months after the last jab. This means that anyone who has been fully vaccinated by mid-January will be eligible for booster shots this month.

Since Biden first announced the booster plan, the proposed booster timeline has been 6 months And even 5 months In the 8 months currently under consideration. Ultimately, Biden leaves the final decision to the FDA and CDC. “As soon as they are approved, qualified people will be able to get boosters right away,” Biden said in his recent speech. Federal vaccine obligations..

Whenever that happens, Pfizer boosters may be out of the gate first. According to Dr. Anthony FauciPfizer’s booster shot, President’s Chief Medical Advisor, may be approved first, followed by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots. This is because Pfizer’s booster shots are more in line with the FDA approval process than the other two formulations.

Are some people already eligible for Pfizer Booster Shots?



Some immunocompromised people are already eligible under the CDC guidelines and can go out now to receive a third dose. The CDC booster recommendation is for people over the age of 12 with the Pfizer vaccine. For Moderna vaccines, the CDC recommends ages 18 and up. The FDA has not approved a second dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine for people with immunodeficiency due to lack of data.

CDC is recommended You should discuss your medical condition and whether additional doses are appropriate with your healthcare provider.look Guide to Booster Vaccines For more information on booster shots for people with moderate to severe immunodeficiency.

Is the Pfizer booster the same as the first two shots of Pfizer COVID-19?

Yes. According to Pfizer, the COVID-19 booster will be the third jab of the same vaccine that was obtained in the first two doses.

Separately, Pfizer is working with partner BioNTech to develop a version of the COVID-19 vaccine. Target the delta variant..

Where can I get Pfizer Booster Shots?

According to Jeff Seiens, COVID-19 Response Coordinator at the White House, boosters will be available in approximately 80,000 locations nationwide, including over 40,000 local pharmacies. About 90% of Americans have a vaccination site within 5 miles of where they live, and taking a booster shot is as easy as taking the first shot. And booster shots will also be free.

Check Vaccines.gov to see which vaccines are available where, or call 800-232-0233 for vaccine information.

Learn more about coronavirus treatments and vaccines Monoclonal antibody therapy, new Federal vaccine obligations When Why people may not want a shot..

The information contained in this article is for educational and informative purposes only and is not intended to provide health or medical advice. Always consult your doctor or other qualified healthcare provider if you have any questions about your medical condition or health goals.