Update: Five Afghan Refugees Diagnosed with Measles in Central Virginia | Heading





The Virginia Department of Health has identified five recent Afghan refugees diagnosed with measles and is reaching out to potentially exposed people in central and northern Virginia. People have recently confirmed that they have measles from Afghanistan as part of the government’s emergency evacuation efforts. According to VDH, the Richmond and Henrico health districts have worked with hospitals in the Richmond area to identify and notify individuals who may be exposed at the hospital on September 10. In addition, the Piedmont Health District is working with federal partners to identify exposures at Fort Pickett in Nottoway County. On Friday, Northern Virginia They have announced that they are working together to identify people who may have been exposed at Dulles International Airport and elsewhere. Last week, the United States suspended outbound flights to Afghan evacuees after several cases of measles were found among new arrivals, according to the Associated Press. If there is ongoing concern that some people may be unaware of potential exposure to individuals diagnosed with measles, VDH has identified places to warn the public of possible risks. If potential exposure is limited and potentially exposed individuals are identified, VDH will contact those individuals directly. The Department of Health reported the following locations for patients in northern Virginia: position Date and time Dulles International Airport 1 Saarinen Circle Dulles, Virginia 20166 September 3-4, 2021 International Arrivals Building / US Customs Hall

Main terminal ticket level From 6:30 pm to 12:00 am 9:30 pm to 3:00 am Dulles International Airport 1 Saarinen Circle Dulles, Virginia 20166 September 8, 2021 International Arrivals Building / US Customs Hall

Main terminal ticket level 4: 30-10: 30 am 8:00 am to 12:30 pm StoneSprings Hospital Center 24440 Stone Springs Boulevard Dulles, Virginia 20166 Emergency department including waiting room September 6, 2021 11:00 am to 6:00 pm When September 8, 2021 9 am to 9 pm Innova LJ Murphy Children’s Hospital 3300 Gallows Road Falls Church, Virginia 22042 September 7, 2021-3:00 pm NS September 8, 2021-7:30 pm Dulles Expo Center 4320 Chantilly Shopping Center Chantilly, Virginia 20151 September 4, 2021-September 8, 2021 Crowne Plaza Dulles Airport 2200 Center Building Road Herndon, Virginia 20170 September 4, 2021-September 9, 2021 Measles is a highly contagious disease that spreads through coughing, sneezing, and contact with droplets from the infected person’s nose, mouth, and throat. Measles symptoms usually appear in two stages. In the first stage, most people have a fever of over 101 degrees, a runny nose, watery red eyes, and a cough. The second stage begins around the 3rd to 7th day when the rash begins to appear on the face and spreads throughout the body. What if I was in one of the above locations at the specified time??? Two doses of measles (measles, mumps, or rubella) containing the vaccine [MMR] Vaccines or measles vaccines available in other countries) You are protected and do not need to do anything.

A single dose of measles, including the vaccine, is very likely to be protected and the risk of getting measles from any of these exposures is very low. However, to achieve complete immunity, contact your healthcare provider about your second vaccination.

If you have never received measles containing the vaccine and no measles cases have been recorded, you may be at risk of developing measles from this exposure. Contact your local health department or healthcare provider for advice. If you notice measles symptoms, stay home and stay away from others and immediately call your primary health care provider or health department to discuss further care. Please call in advance Before going to the clinic or emergency room When Tell them that you have been exposed to measles. Make sure your children are up to date with childhood vaccinations. Measles can be easily prevented with a safe and effective MMR vaccine. The best protection for future measles cases is vaccination of all susceptible individuals. Two doses are recommended for most people, the first is 12 to 15 months old and the second is before entering kindergarten (4 to 6 years old). Measles is common in many parts of the world, including popular tourist destinations. Everyone traveling abroad should be evaluated for measles immunity and vaccinated as needed. Infants who are too young to be vaccinated should avoid traveling to measles areas until they are vaccinated. Residents who have further questions about this measles investigation should contact their local health district. Find your contact information here: www.vdh.virginia.gov/local-health-districts.. Fairfax people can call the health district at 703-246-2411.For email in Loudon Health District [email protected].. For more information on measles, please visit: www.vdh.virginia.gov/epidemiology/epidemiology-fact-sheets/measles-rubeola/..

