Pennsylvania Authorities: 94% of Covid cases were unvaccinated or completely unvaccinated
The “overwhelming majority” of covid-19-related cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in Pennsylvania since January were unvaccinated or completely unvaccinated individuals, according to data released Tuesday. ..
So-called “breakthrough” covid-19 infections — infections that occur 14 days after an individual has been vaccinated twice with the Moderna or Pfizer covid-19 vaccine or once with the Johnson & Johnson option. However, it is rare and usually causes mild illness, said Deputy Director of Health, Allison Beam.
Beam said at a press conference at Penn Medical Lancaster General Hospital that there were 639,729 positive covid-19 cases in the Commonwealth from January 1st to September 7th. Of them, 35,389 (5.5%) were in fully vaccinated individuals.
“This means that 94% of cases during this period were unvaccinated or completely unvaccinated,” said Beam, who said that unvaccinated individuals were fully vaccinated. He explained that he was seven times more likely to get the virus than people.
Fully vaccinated individuals accounted for 1,820 hospitalizations across the state during the same period. According to Beam, the total number of hospitalizations during that period was 34,468, which means that 95% of those hospitalized with the virus were not completely vaccinated.
There were 6,472 covid-19-related deaths across the state between January 1st and September 7th.
Of these deaths, 213 were fully vaccinated, which means that 97% of the deaths were unvaccinated. Unvaccinated people are eight times more likely to die of the virus, Beam said.
She said the health department would regularly disclose groundbreaking data for covid-19.
“Our data show once again that the covid vaccine is safe and effective and helps protect against serious illness and death, even if the more contagious delta variants become more widespread. “I am,” said Beam.
The data shared by Beam occupies 80% of the beds in state hospitals, she said.Ministry of Health shares Data on that website She said she wants to update “as often as possible” and update the data every month.
“I hope this data encourages everyone who has not yet been vaccinated to consult a doctor about vaccination as soon as possible,” she said.
Dr. Michael Liptinsky, Chief Clinical Officer of Penn Medicine, said that in areas with low vaccination rates (such as Lancaster, where less than half of the county’s population is vaccinated), vaccination is more widespread. “The number of hospitalizations is increasing.” Lancaster General Hospital.
When discussing the federal breakthrough infection with Beam, Liptinsky said the average age of patients admitted to the virus in his hospital system was younger for unvaccinated individuals.
The average age of unvaccinated individuals requiring hospitalization is 56 years. Among vaccinated individuals, the average age of inpatients is 71, he said.
People infected with the virus after being completely vaccinated tend to have milder symptoms and are less likely to require hospitalization, he said. Even if hospitalized, Liptinsky said it is unlikely that he would need ICU treatment or mechanical ventilation, and many hospitalized vaccinated people would have mild symptoms or “other than covid-19.” He added that he was hospitalized for the reason.
He said a breakthrough was expected.
According to Beam, the vaccine is intended to prevent hospitalization and death. No vaccine is 100% effective, and breakthrough cases should not be considered an indication that the vaccine is failing.
“The term” breakthrough “can be misleading. Because vaccines continue to play a role in recent mutants, such as delta mutants, “she said.
Ryptinsky praised the vaccine as “the most valuable tool in our efforts to stop a pandemic.”
“Vaccines provide us with a way out of the future,” he said. “Vaccines allow us to return to normal.”
According to Beam, the vaccine, along with other mitigation measures she recently took, such as increasing social distance and masking. Mandatory at school — Keep students in school and promote economic recovery.
In Pennsylvania, more than 12 million vaccines have been given so far, Beam said.
Julia Felton is a staff writer for Tribune Review. You can contact Julia (724-226-7724). [email protected] Or via Twitter ..
