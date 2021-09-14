Covid: Delta variant found in 93% of Chandigarh samples





According to the latest report received by the Chandigarh Department of Health on Tuesday, a delta variant of coronavirus (B.1.617.2) and its substrains were detected in 25 of 27 samples. The health department sent these samples to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention in New Delhi on August 21 for genome sequencing. Genome sequencing attempts to derive the complete genetics of the virus. All 27 patients were residents of Chandigarh who tested positive for Covid-19 between August 3 and 18. The World Health Organization has classified it as a “mutant of concern” because Delta shows signs of higher transmission and causes more severe infections. It was first detected in India and has spread to more than 85 countries. Delta Plus (B.1.617.2.1) is a more toxic version. So far, only one case of the DeltaPlus variant has been detected in Chandigarh, reported in June this year. “The results show that the DeltaPlus variant was not transmitted in Chandigarh. This is a good sign. However, there are concerns about the spread of the variant. People adhere to the Covid-19 safety protocol and are vaccinated. We need to avoid another surge in response, “said Dr. Amandeepkan, director of health services at Chandigarh. Rally: Guest caps have been relaxed On Tuesday, the Chandigarh administration eased the social gathering guest limit from 200 to 300 (or 50% of the hall’s capacity, whichever is less). All adult guests and staff must be vaccinated at least once or have a RT-PCR negative report within 72 hours. 24-year-old man succumbs Chandigarh recorded her fifth Covid-related death this month after a 24-year-old man died on Tuesday. By comparison, Mohari reported only one death, but Punchkura recorded nothing in September. A Sector 8 resident patient announced that he was suffering from severe acute respiratory distress syndrome after being tested positive for the virus. Meanwhile, 11 new cases emerged in Tricity on Tuesday, with Panchkula leading with 6. Three were Mohali and two were Chandigarh positive. The number of active cases was reduced to 85, with 42 in Mohali, 28 in Chandigarh and 15 in Punchkura. Recovery rates are above 98% in all three areas, but daily positive rates are recorded below 1%. To date, 68,673 patients have surfaced, 67,570 have been discharged and 1,061 have died in Mohari. Chandigarh has reported 65,162 cases, of which 64,316 have been cured and 818 have died. In Panchkula, 30,707 were positive, 30,313 recovered and 377 died.

