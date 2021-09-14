Johnson doubles vaccine strategy as his popularity declines





London — When Prime Minister Boris Johnson failed his first response to the coronavirus pandemic, his political fate diminished, but quickly recovered thanks to Britain’s surprisingly effective effect. Vaccine deployment.. Now that his popularity is declining again, this time after the promise not to do so is broken Raise tax — Johnson wants history to repeat itself. On Tuesday, he announced a campaign to provide vaccine booster shots to people over the age of 50 and the first shots to 3 million children aged 12 to 15 years. But if winter brings a surge in new cases, he can reintroduce mandatory mask wearing, Deploy vaccine passport, And urge workers to stay home, if possible, under what the government calls “Plan B.”

“We are now in a situation where so many people have some degree of immunity, and small changes in the way we ask people to act can have a bigger impact,” Johnson said in a press conference. Said. For now, the prime minister has doubled the vaccine campaign to prevent the UK’s medical services from being overwhelmed, depressing the economy and eliminating the need to order a new blockade that infuriates the noisy caucuses of his own legislators. I trust in. “Vaccine bounces helped him for the first time. If he can say that the booster project (which will be a big story in British politics) is successful and planned for deployment, it helps him. It’s possible, “said Matthew Goodwin, a professor of political science at the University of Kent. But Goodwin added, “He is certainly vulnerable to his internal critics.” For leaders who often oppose political gravity, the risk is high as Johnson’s Conservative polls have fallen for the first time in months. Last week he announced plans to raise taxes, and there is growing suspicion about his commitment to “level up” economically disadvantaged areas. There are also signs that some of the new voters Johnson attracted in the 2019 elections may be drifting. “His Premiership doesn’t seem to do what these voters want right now,” said Professor Goodwin.

It was the impending financial crisis in health and social care programs that forced Johnson to break his promise and agree to raise taxes on workers, employers and some investors. Not only does it jeopardize his party’s reputation for low taxes, But it also offended some prominent party donors. According to a recent poll conducted by YouGov, support for conservatives fell by 5 points to 33%. The Labor Party rose one point to 35%, taking the lead for the first time since January. Some of Johnson’s difficulties show that investigations generally support strict measures by British citizens to contain the virus, but blockade restrictions are the noisy libertarians of his own Conservatives. It’s a disgust for me. Therefore, the government did not rule out the possibility of even stricter restrictions, but revealed that it would be a last resort after exhausting “blocking light” measures such as compulsory mask wearing and vaccine passports. Johnson emphasized the success of the vaccination campaign on Tuesday, stating that it created “one of Europe’s freest societies and one of the most open economies.” “That’s why we’re sticking to our strategy right now,” he added.

Public health experts generally supported Johnson’s announcement, but the UK, as always, lags behind other countries in issues such as vaccination of young people and encouragement of the use of face masks. Some pointed out that it seems.

Epidemiologist Graham Medley, who advises the government, said virus reproduction rates have been around 1 in the UK. This means that the epidemic is still widespread, but not exponentially. He said he did not expect a recurrence of high levels of infection last January. Still, Professor Medley said diverse experiences in other parts of the UK, such as Scotland, where infection rates fluctuated dramatically, show how unpredictable the virus remained. He said no model predicted that UK cases would decrease rather than increase in July. Dr. Medley, a professor of infectious disease modeling at the London School of Economics and Tropical Medicine, said: The UK still reports more than 25,000 cases of the virus per day, with hospitalizations at around 1,000 per day. That’s enough to overwhelm the National Health Service, which also needs to work on a huge backlog of procedures that had to be postponed during the pandemic.

Johnson’s gambling Most restrictions lifted in July It seemed to be rewarded when new cases decreased rather than increased. However, with schools opening across the UK in the last two weeks, the proliferation of infectious diseases may still continue. Incidents surged in Scotland, where schools opened early. Johnson’s bet is that the deployment of new vaccines is sufficient to avoid a significant increase in hospitalization with minimal restrictions.

It is important for Johnson to avoid further blockades, Professor Goodwin said, even if measures such as wearing masks were reintroduced to combat the spread of the virus, some of his own lawmakers. He added that he would be armed. “They really want to see us go ahead and learn to live with it,” he said.

