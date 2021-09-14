The letter gives NHS advice on Covid Jab’s consent to a British school | Coronavirus

“Discussion with children is conducted to confirm the reasons for their refusal and their wishes are respected. Young people participating in vaccinations without parent / guardian consent are at school. Not vaccinated. These young people will be provided with information about the vaccine and will be directed to a mass vaccination center. “

The letter continues. “Clinical governance of this program is provided by NHS England. The Oxford Health NHS Trust is the lead provider of programs in Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire and is therefore responsible for local clinical monitoring of the program. . “