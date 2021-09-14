The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Utah continues to grow

(Trent Nelson | Salt Lake Tribune) Lindsey Brown prepares to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a drive-through event held by the Utah County Health Department in Spanish Fork on Friday, September 10, 2021.

The number of Utahn hospitalized by COVID-19 continues to grow, reaching nearly 600. And more than 200 of them are in the intensive care unit.

In the past day, about 1,300 more Utahns have been COVID-19 positive and another 13 have died from the coronavirus.

The Utah Department of Health announced on Monday that 1,274 cases were reported. K-12 grade children accounted for 290, or 22.8% of those cases. There were 143 cases in children aged 5-10 years. 72 children aged 11 to 13 years. 75 cases in children aged 14-18 years.

The 7-day rolling average of positive tests is 1,626 per day, the highest number since January 27.

In the last three days, another 13 Utahns have died from the coronavirus. Four of them were under the age of 65 and one was a young woman between the ages of 15 and 24.

In the last four weeks, unvaccinated Utahn was 5.1 times more likely to die of COVID-19 than vaccinated people, according to UDOH analysis. Unvaccinated people were 6.8 times more likely to be hospitalized and 5.9 times more likely to test positive for coronavirus.

An additional 3,334 Utah has been fully vaccinated in the last three days, bringing the total to 1,629,587. This is 50% of Utah’s total population.

Vaccine dose given in the last day / total dose given • 6,133 / 3,349,378.

Fully vaccinated Utahns • 1,629,587.

Cases reported in the last day • 1,274.

Deaths reported in the last day • 13.13.

Five people were killed in Salt Lake County. Men aged 45-64, men aged 65-84 and two women, men aged 85 and over.

The other eight counties each reported a single death: Carbon County Men 65-84, Davis County Men 65-84, Garfield County Women 45-64, Millard County Men 65-84, Men 65 -84 Men 45-64 in Sanpete County, women 15-24 in Sevia County, and men 65-84 in Weber County.

Tests reported in the last day • 8,559 people were tested for the first time. A total of 15,424 people were tested.

Hospitalizations reported in the last day • 581. That’s 19 more than Friday. Of the patients currently hospitalized, 226 are in the intensive care unit, three more than on Friday.

Percentage of positive tests • In a state-specific way, the percentage for the past day is 14.9%. This is higher than the 7-day average of 12.9%.

The state’s new method counts all test results, including repeated tests for the same individual. Tuesday’s rate was 8.3%, lower than the 7-day average of 9.6%.

Total up to now • 485,466 cases; 2,753 deaths. 21,083 hospitalizations; 3,298,046 tested.

According to UDOH, there were 13,582 “breakthrough” cases of COVID-19 in Utah. These are people who have been infected with the virus for more than two weeks after a full vaccination. This is 0.6% of fully vaccinated people.

Of that number, 721 required hospitalization — 0.04% of those who were fully vaccinated. And there were 76 deaths — 0.005% of fully vaccinated people.

This story is under development and will be updated.