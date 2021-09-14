Park City Doctors Explain Treatment of COVID Rejectors, Overweight Hospital Conditions

At a recent Board of Health meeting, the medical director at Park City Hospital denied that he was infected with COVID-19 and described the treatment of patients who demanded specific treatment and sometimes violently resisted treatment. “We see hatred in their eyes, not hope,” he says.

After a night shift the night before at 4:15 pm on Monday, Dr. Wing reported to the Summit County Health Commission that patients admitted to Park City Hospital with COVID-19 were significantly different from the early days of the pandemic. .. ..

“Last year, when patients came in, they were scared of their eyes. They asked us for hope and help, and we provided them with it,” the state said. Said. “And this time we are not treated as” heroes “. Hatred is visible in their eyes, not hope. “

state, The medical director of Park City Hospital described an overloaded intensive care unit that is expected to reach 150% utilization in the coming weeks. He described a patient hospitalized with COVID-19. More than 90% of them are unvaccinated, suspected of having an illness, demanding specific treatments, and sometimes violently resisting caregivers who want to do harm.

“We had a gal with very low oxygen levels that would kill us if we didn’t give him oxygen, and our nurse tried to add oxygen and IV to stabilize her. When she went to help, she was COVID positive, spit on the face of our nurse, kicked our nurse on the chest with her feet, scratched all the technicians and put in the IV “Everyone else who came as,” said the state.

He said nurses and doctors “turned the other cheek” and that many nurses (up to 20% in some places) abandoned their career paths when the pandemic entered the 19th month. Said.

He said Park City Hospital is adding staff to the emergency department amid a surge in cases that are expected to increase.

“We just can’t keep up with the number of patients we see,” he said.

Dr. Wing, Medical Director of Park City Hospital.

Intermountain Healthcare, which operates Park City Hospital, has announced that it will postpone all non-urgent surgery and other procedures at 13 hospitals from September 15th to reduce pressure on the intensive care unit.

Summit County Health Director Phil Bondurant pointed out Status of COVID-19 in Summit County Better than Status Overall, he acknowledged the county’s high vaccination coverage.

According to county data, the number of COVID-19 cases in Summit County increased from early July to late August. It leveled off at the end of last month and began to decline on August 31st. However, state-wide case growth has not yet leveled off or declined.

According to Bondurant, the county has an average of 9-10 new cases each day, and authorities are monitoring the potential for a rise after Labor Day, he added.

In mid-August, former health director Rich Bullough said the county had an average of about five cases per day during the summer. During the first two weeks of August, an average of 8 cases were seen per day.

Summit County, along with all but four counties, has the highest level of state “transmission index.” The index takes into account the capacity of state hospitals, the percentage of tests in the county returning positive, and the number of cases in the area. The county moved from medium to high on August 25th.

According to county statistics, 82% of eligible people in Summit County are fully vaccinated and 93% are vaccinated at least once. Unlike the number of states, the county statistics include people aged 12 to 16 years, as well as the elderly, Bondurant said.

The state said two months ago that 98.5% of people hospitalized with COVID-19 under the Intermountain Healthcare system were unvaccinated. Since then, that number has dropped to about 90%.

People hospitalized in so-called groundbreaking cases have an underlying medical condition or are older, the state said.

County officials said the use of booster shots was not approved, but the county is preparing to help distribute them when it occurs. Nursing director Derek Moss contrasted the booster shot with the third vaccination, he said. Approved by some people with significantly weakened immunity ..

The state believes that some patients hospitalized with COVID-19 can economically benefit from a caregiver’s diagnosis with COVID-19, or the caregiver is trying to inject a microchip. He said he was.

One patient’s family said he was suing Intermountain Healthcare against medical advice after he left the hospital. The caregiver refused to give him the specific drug ivermectin he asked for.

The state said doctors commonly use ivermectin to treat parasites and that 21 expert groups recommend opposition to its use in COVID-19.

“Merck, the pharmaceutical company that manufactures it and is in a position to make billions of dollars with this drug, said Came out and said “Don’t use this drug to treat COVID-19,” we have individuals who come in and claim that they receive it, “the state said.

He said that not all unvaccinated patients are skeptical or resistant to care, but for those patients, families often tend to be similar and have mask requirements or limitations. He said he tended to ignore the visit rules that were given.

He said the Park City Police Department had offered to visit the hospital to escalate the situation if necessary.