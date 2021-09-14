Most Geriatric Care Facilities Covid Vaccination Going Away To Meet Australia’s Mandatory Staff Deadlines | Australia News

Almost all Australian homes for the elderly are on track to meet the mandatory staff vaccination deadlines on Friday, despite delays in Washington state centers and some areas.

The Health Services Union calls for an extension of the period for unvaccinated workers to avoid pressure on the workforce, according to Australian Guardians Data released by the Federal Health Department Shows that vaccination rates in the past month have been accelerating rapidly at centers across the country.

Currently, there are only 20 centers with vaccination rates less than 20%, but about 600 centers in August, about two-thirds of the country’s 2858 centers, exceed 90%.

On Sunday, Health Minister Greg Hunt said there was an 11-hour “rise” in the sector and he was confident that the country’s cabinet would consider the final outcome of the mission this Friday.

The latest workforce figures provided by the government on Wednesday leave about 8% of the elderly care workforce unvaccinated and about 22,000 staff still receiving the first dose. It suggests that.

Gerald Hayes, national representative of the HSU, said the department could not cope if even 5% of the staff were deported for refusing vaccination.

In June, the states and territories agreed to make a request through the national cabinet. Elderly care facility staff inoculate Covid-19 vaccine at least once By September 17, following advice from the Australian Health Protection Commission.

In Japan, the coverage rate of ACT is the highest at 98% and WA is the lowest at 92%.

New South Wales, Tasmania and Victoria all account for about 96%, and Queensland, South Australia and NT account for 94%.

Data show that 39 WA Country Health Services homes have some of the lowest rates in the country, ranging from 62% to 73%.

However, a health services spokesperson said federal data were not up-to-date and did not capture staff vaccinated through private providers.

“As of September 14, WA Country Health Services had achieved a high level of compliance across multipurpose sites and the majority of senior care staff are now vaccinated with Covid-19.” A spokeswoman said.

“As an organization, we only expect the vaccine to continue to be readily available to our employees and to increase compliance rates before Friday.

“It is expected that a small number of staff will choose to opt out of the vaccination program, but this will not affect our ability to continue to provide high quality patient-centric care.”

The data show that the lowest absorption rates are found in rural areas.