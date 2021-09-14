Covid 19: Something is working in the Danish state

analysis: transaction 500,000 Danish and Pfizer vaccines on Sunday – In addition to 250,000 doses from Spain – prevented New Zealand’s vaccine inventory from running out and allowed it to continue its rollout.

Both Denmark and New Zealand have similar populations and young charismatic and progressive leaders.

But the main difference is that Denmark is now open and most of its population has been vaccinated after Covid. New Zealand could be positioned by Christmas and everything is going well. In other words, in the strange world of Covid-19, where progress is measured by vaccine dose, Denmark is about four months ahead of New Zealand.

So what lessons can New Zealand learn from the Scandinavian country and give clues as to how New Zealand moves from here?

Liselotte Sabroe / AP Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has sent 500,000 doses of Pfizer to New Zealand. (File photo)

New Zealand has much in common with Denmark.Both are recognized as small trading nations Globally as the least corrupt country in the world.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen are the wonders of the liberal international media. A progressive female leader who has built a reputation for practical yet exciting leadership. Fredericksen became prime minister in 2019, two years after Ardan won the top job in New Zealand.

But if you could fly from Auckland to Copenhagen today, you would step into a very different day-to-day reality.

Denmark is just Withdrew the end of domestic pandemic regulation, Will be the only European country to do so.

“Daily life is basically back to normal, but that doesn’t mean there’s no danger in the future,” Danish Health Minister Magnus Hunikke said on Friday.

The enviable milestone is Vaccination program It started in December last year.

Over 4.3 million Danes over the age of 12 have been double vaccinated. 83.5 percent of eligible population.. Only 35 percent of eligible New Zealanders are fully vaccinated.

But if the jab continues here at its current pace, New Zealand could be in a very similar position to the Nordic countries by the end of the year. New Zealand faces a new set of questions as it enters the next phase of virus management.

The next few months will be important for Denmark and its 5.8 million people and could serve as a glimpse or warning of New Zealand’s future.

The ability of the health care system in every country to deal with Covid-19 has always been essential to every decision.

Klaus Beck / AP Denmark became one of the first European Union countries to lift all domestic pandemic regulations

Even if Heunicke announces the virus Danes are no longer classified as what they call “socially significant” illnessesHe warned that restrictions could be reinstated if cases and hospitalizations reached dangerous levels.

Like New Zealand, Denmark has strengthened contacts to track and test public health units in response to the Covid-19 delta variant.

This was one of the first European countries to announce the blockade. Different from neighboring Sweden This had little impact on public life, except for the social distance in pursuing herd immunity.

Denmark was also one of the first to start using the “Corona Passport” – A paper or digital phone app that shows whether the test was negative within the last 72 hours, a certificate of vaccination, or evidence of a previous infection 2-12 weeks ago.

But opening up means learning to coexist with Covid.

Denmark reports an average of 500 new positive cases of Covid-19 daily. This is more than half of the latest outbreaks in New Zealand.

To be able to handle this, Denmark has more than doubled New Zealand’s current per capita ICU capacity. According to OECD data, it is 7.8 per 100,000 people, compared to 3.6 here. However, as with other healthcare systems, the influx of large numbers of cases creates tension.

Underlying these numbers is Denmark’s choice to live with the virus.

And that is the dilemma that the New Zealand Government is currently facing. How prepared New Zealanders are to live or die with the virus.

Several people die every day in Covid, Denmark. Most of them are elderly or other sick people. However, if the same rate is reproduced in New Zealand, Covid-19 claims twice as many victims of the current flu.

Obviously, vaccination is the key to moving forward – whatever the next step. New Zealand was able to purchase 500,000 additional doses to survive the deployment prior to the bumper shipment in October, as Denmark was so good at immunizing the population.

It is not yet known if New Zealand will reach such a high immunization rate, but looking at the next step, Denmark, will give the country a better perspective on deciding what to do next.