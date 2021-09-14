Health
TikTok has released a mental health guide following reports on the impact Instagram has on teens
TikTok shared some new features on Tuesday Supporting user mental healthIncludes a guide on how to interact with people who may be struggling, and updates to warning labels for sensitive content. This change is due to a survey of Instagram, a photo-sharing app launched by Facebook last year. TikTok competitor reels, Reportedly Concerned about the impact of Instagram on teen mental health..
In a blog post, TikTok wrote, “We do not allow content that promotes, beautifies, or normalizes suicide, self-harm, or eating disorders, but supports those who choose to share their experiences and raise awareness. Help others. Struggle to find support among our community. “
To help these conversations and connections more securely, TikTok is rolling out a new well-being guide to help people share their personal experiences with video apps.The guide was developed together International Association for Suicide Prevention, Crisis text line, Live for tomorrow, Singapore Sumaritan When Samaritan (UK), And they are available on TikTok Safety Center..
Social video apps are also sharing new ones Safety Centerr guide For teens, educators and caregivers about eating disorders. This guide National Eating Disorders Association, National Eating Disorder Information Center, Butterfly foundation When Bodywhys, And provide information, support and advice. Earlier this year, TikTok added the ability to direct users searching for terms related to eating disorders to the right resources.
In addition, when someone searches for a word or phrase like #suicide, Crisis text line Helpline for finding information on treatment options and support.
TikTok has also updated the warning label for sensitive content, so when a user searches for a term that may display offensive content, such as “scary makeup,” an opt-in display screen appears on the search results page. It came to be. Users can view the content by tapping View Results.
The site also features content from creators who share their personal experiences with mental health, information on where to get help, and advice on how to talk to loved ones.
“These videos appear in search results for specific terms related to suicide or self-harm, and the community can choose to watch them if they wish,” said TikTok.
on Tuesday, The Wall Street Journal reported In a study conducted over the last three years, Facebook researchers found that Instagram was “harmful to a significant proportion” of young users, especially teenage girls. For years, advocates of children have expressed concern about the mental health implications of sites like Instagram. On Instagram, it can be difficult to distinguish reality from modified images.Advocates and lawmakers have long criticized Instagram and pro-Facebook Contain harmful content Promotes anxiety and depression, Especially among young audiences..
According to a 2017 report by the Royal Society for Public Health, Instagram is the worst social media platform For the mental health of young people.Report earlier this year revealed Instagram plans to launch a platform for children under the age of 13Stir more criticism from worried child health advocates Threats to children’s online privacy and mental health..
In response to criticism, both Facebook and Instagram will reach all users in May Hide the number of likes their posts get From General, choose whether all posts in your feed can be counted in the same way.Following Tuesday’s journal report, Instagram said it in a blog post Support the study Understand the youth experience in the app.
“The question that comes to mind for many is whether social media is good or bad for people,” wrote Instagram’s head of public policy, Karina Newton. “Study on this is mixed. It could be both. Instagram is looking at the benefits and risks of what we do.” Newton said Instagram makes the app safe for everyone. He added that he had done “a wide range of work on bullying, suicide, self-harm and eating disorders” to make it a place.
Concerns about the impact of technology on the minds of young people also extended to TikTok last month. Added features aimed at protecting the privacy and safety of teens The person who uses the app. Ticktaku The company was also sued in April for allegedly collecting and using children’s data illegally, and the company said these claims had no merit.
If you are suffering from negative thoughts or suicidal ideation, here is 13 Suicide and Crisis Intervention Hotlines You can use it to get help.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnet.com/news/tiktok-launches-mental-health-guide-after-research-shows-instagram-is-harmful-to-teens/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]