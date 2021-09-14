Mizula has set up a new daily COVID-19 case record and is approaching an active case record





Missoula — Missoula County set a record on Saturday with 157 new COVID-19 cases. This is the highest number recorded since the beginning of the pandemic. The City of Missoura-County Health Department (MCCHD) also said on Tuesday: 121 new cases were recorded It brought 31 cases to Missoula County that were embarrassed to pass the record of 1,217 active cases recorded on November 21, 2020. “If this trend continues, Missoula County is likely to break the record high of active incidents on Wednesday morning,” the news release said. Despite having the highest immunization rates in the state, health officer D’Shane Barnett says that enough residents have not stepped up to help herd immunity, especially in the younger age group. “A little over 52% of people between the ages of 20 and 29 receive at least one injection, which is far from herd immunity,” explains Barnett. “It’s no coincidence that this age group now accounts for the majority of our cases.” Health officials are also asking people to play their part in other basic mitigation measures, as the health sector no longer has the authority to implement many of the measures that delayed its spread last year. “There is a nasty phone call from an employee that his employer has asked him to go to work, even though he has been identified as a positive, symptomatic, or close contact with a COVID-19 test. It just makes it worse, “said Cindiffer, COVID-19 Incident Commander. Health officials say they are trying to relieve pressure on Mizura’s hospital system. A total of 40 patients, including 24 counties, were hospitalized by COVID-19 on Tuesday. According to the news release, “Business owners voluntarily reduce their business capacity, wear masks for patrons, reduce social distance, increase disinfection, and ask employees to stay home when ill. Can be done. “ MCCHD adds that people can wear masks in public, keep their social circles small, wash their hands frequently, and stay home even when they are ill. The Montana COVID-19 State Follow-up Map shows that a total of 11,907 cases were recorded in Missoula County, of which 10,724 were recovered and 116 were killed. The latest COVID-19 information for Missoula County is as follows: Found here

