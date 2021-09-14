Health
New Brunswick reports 35 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with active cases rising to 244
Halifax-New Brunswick health officials reported 35 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 recovery on Tuesday, increasing the actual number of cases in the state to 244.
According to public health, 30 out of 35 new cases, or 86%, are associated with completely unvaccinated individuals.
“Today, we see confirmed cases in all parts of the state, and the epidemic continues between those who choose to remain unvaccinated and those who are not yet qualified,” said Jennifer, Chief Medical. Dr. Russell said. News release health officer. “It is imperative to vaccinate as many New Brunswickers as possible.”
The state also reports that 11 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and 8 are in the intensive care unit.
Positive cases identified in two schools
Health officials say positive COVID-19 cases were identified at Fredericton High School and Andover Elementary School in Perth-Andover, respectively.
Authorities say close contact with positive cases will be notified by public health for contact tracking.
Breakdown of cases
In the Moncton area (Zone 1), 16 new cases were reported, including:
3 people under 19 years old
8 people in their 20s
Two people in their thirties
Two people in their 40s
One in his 50s
Eleven are contacts for previously identified cases and five are under investigation.
Two new cases have been reported in the St. John area (Zone 2), both involving people in their twenties and contacting previously reported cases.
Three new cases were reported in the Fredericton region (Zone 3):
Two people in their twenties
One in his 60s
All three cases are under investigation.
Two new cases involving people in their 30s and 60s have been reported in the Edmundston region (Zone 4). Both cases are contact information for previously confirmed cases.
In the Campbellton area (Zone 5), nine new cases were reported, including:
6 people under 19 years old
3 people in their 30s
Seven are contacts for previously identified cases and two are under investigation.
A new case involving a person in his thirties was reported in the Bassert area (Zone 6). This is the contact information for previously reported cases.
Two new cases involving people in their 50s and 70s were reported in the Miramichi region (Zone 7). One case is the contact information for a previously identified case and the other is under investigation.
Vaccine renewal
As of Tuesday, 77% of New Brunswickers over the age of 12 have been fully vaccinated and 85.6% have been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine for the first time.
A total of 1,132,083 vaccinations have been given in New Brunswick.
All eligible New Brands Wickers can now book a second dose at least 28 days after the first dose.
COVID-19 case data
A cumulative total of 3,066 COVID-19s have occurred in New Brunswick since the outbreak of the pandemic.
A total of 2,774 people have recovered and 47 have died in the state from COVID-19.
According to public health, a total of 425,800 COVID-19 tests have been processed since the outbreak of the pandemic.
Case numbers are categorized into seven health zones in New Brunswick.
Zone 1 – Moncton Area: 838 confirmed cases (82 active cases)
Zone 2 – St. John Region: 341 confirmed cases (6 active cases)
Zone 3 – Fredericton Region: 566 confirmed cases (42 active cases)
Zone 4 – Edmundston Region: 814 confirmed cases (27 active cases)
Zone 5 – Campbellton Region: 265 confirmed cases (67 active cases)
Zone 6 – Bassert Region: 163 confirmed cases (8 active cases)
Zone 7 – Miramichi Area: 79 confirmed cases (12 active cases)
Potential public exposure
People with viral symptoms and those who have been in places where they may be exposed to the public are advised to request a test online or call Tele-Care at 811 to make an appointment.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
